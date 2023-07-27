NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

‘No-brainer’ – Dominic Di Paola runs the rule over ex-Brighton and Worthing FC midfielder and Horsham FC new boy

The decision to bring from Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Danny Barker to Horsham FC was a ‘no-brainer’, according to Dominic Di Paola.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

The 24-year-old joins the Hornets from West Sussex neighbours Worthing FC, where he made 154 appearances in five-and-a-half years.

Barker featured for Horsham in their most recent friendlies against Maidstone United and Dorking Wanderers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Di Paola said: “I’ve been after him for ages. I spoke to Hinsh [Adam Hinshelwood, Worthing boss] about him last summer because I wasn’t sure where he sat in the pecking order down at Worthing.

Most Popular
The decision to bring from Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Danny Barker to Horsham FC was a ‘no-brainer’, according to Dominic Di Paola. Picture by John LinesThe decision to bring from Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Danny Barker to Horsham FC was a ‘no-brainer’, according to Dominic Di Paola. Picture by John Lines
The decision to bring from Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Danny Barker to Horsham FC was a ‘no-brainer’, according to Dominic Di Paola. Picture by John Lines

“I just think he’s a really good lad, a really good egg. He knows a lot of our players, and he’s a really good player. I think he’ll be a great addition.

“I’ve been really happy with his performances in the two friendlies and I’ve been happy with him around the group. He knows James Hammond, Jack Brivio and Lee Harding.

“He was a key player down at Worthing three years ago. He probably didn’t have the best season last year, but that doesn’t matter to me at all. When someone like becomes available it’s a no-brainer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Di Paola also revealed he was not looking to bring any more new faces into the club before the start of the season.

But the Hornets boss admitted the signing of Barker could potentially facilitate some departures as he looks to trim down his squad.

He added: “It’s given us some headaches now as the squad’s big, which isn’t ideal to be perfectly honest.

“I’m happy with the squad. We’ve got no plans to bring anyone else in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But one or two players’ noses may be out of joint because they might not play. We might have a situation where one or two aren’t happy with that - but that’s football.

“Everyone has almost had exactly the same amount of minutes. This last bit of pre-season you’ll probably see one or two not get as many minutes as they’d like - and players are players, they always want to be playing.

“But it might not be the case. They might buy into it and be up for it. We’ll deal with that nearer the time.”

Related topics:Adam HinshelwoodWorthing FCHorsham FCWorthingHornets