The decision to bring from Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Danny Barker to Horsham FC was a ‘no-brainer’, according to Dominic Di Paola.

The 24-year-old joins the Hornets from West Sussex neighbours Worthing FC, where he made 154 appearances in five-and-a-half years.

Barker featured for Horsham in their most recent friendlies against Maidstone United and Dorking Wanderers.

Di Paola said: “I’ve been after him for ages. I spoke to Hinsh [Adam Hinshelwood, Worthing boss] about him last summer because I wasn’t sure where he sat in the pecking order down at Worthing.

“I just think he’s a really good lad, a really good egg. He knows a lot of our players, and he’s a really good player. I think he’ll be a great addition.

“I’ve been really happy with his performances in the two friendlies and I’ve been happy with him around the group. He knows James Hammond, Jack Brivio and Lee Harding.

“He was a key player down at Worthing three years ago. He probably didn’t have the best season last year, but that doesn’t matter to me at all. When someone like becomes available it’s a no-brainer.”

Di Paola also revealed he was not looking to bring any more new faces into the club before the start of the season.

But the Hornets boss admitted the signing of Barker could potentially facilitate some departures as he looks to trim down his squad.

He added: “It’s given us some headaches now as the squad’s big, which isn’t ideal to be perfectly honest.

“I’m happy with the squad. We’ve got no plans to bring anyone else in.

“But one or two players’ noses may be out of joint because they might not play. We might have a situation where one or two aren’t happy with that - but that’s football.

“Everyone has almost had exactly the same amount of minutes. This last bit of pre-season you’ll probably see one or two not get as many minutes as they’d like - and players are players, they always want to be playing.