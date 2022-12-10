A therealefl.co.uk article has said sources at Crawley Town have said every player has been transfer listed. In the same story is says Tom Nichols is ‘leaving to join Colchester United for £60,000’.
But Galley told the Crawley Observer: “It’s something that has been massively blown out of proportion. No one at the club has been transfer listed.”
Nichols was left out of the squads to face Swindon and Hartlepool in the last week. Matthew Etherington said the decision ‘was out of his hands’ in his interview after the Swindon.
The fans are upset one of the Reds star players could be leaving, but this article suggests more will be leaving - and the CTSA took to social media with an open letter to request a meeting.
The letter by interim chair of the CTSA Reuben Watt said: “To WAGMI United, Crawley Town supporters, and those with a link to this great club, Earlier today, we at the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance, were alerted to a news article.
“The CTSA would urgently like to request a meeting with WAGMI United and Chris Galley to address this news article and the owners plan for the football club going forward.
“Since the clubs formation in 1896, the club have been through thick and thin. It is never nice to read news articles about the club that we put our hard earned time and money into. It is important that we, as fans, come together and support our local football club.”