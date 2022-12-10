Director of football Chris Galley has said no one at the club has been transfer listed after the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) 'urgently' requested meeting with him and owners WAGMI United.

A therealefl.co.uk article has said sources at Crawley Town have said every player has been transfer listed. In the same story is says Tom Nichols is ‘leaving to join Colchester United for £60,000’.

But Galley told the Crawley Observer: “It’s something that has been massively blown out of proportion. No one at the club has been transfer listed.”

Crawley Town director of football Chris Galley

Nichols was left out of the squads to face Swindon and Hartlepool in the last week. Matthew Etherington said the decision ‘was out of his hands’ in his interview after the Swindon.

The fans are upset one of the Reds star players could be leaving, but this article suggests more will be leaving - and the CTSA took to social media with an open letter to request a meeting.

The letter by interim chair of the CTSA Reuben Watt said: “To WAGMI United, Crawley Town supporters, and those with a link to this great club, Earlier today, we at the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance, were alerted to a news article.

“The CTSA would urgently like to request a meeting with WAGMI United and Chris Galley to address this news article and the owners plan for the football club going forward.

