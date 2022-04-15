No Peace at 'Haven for Broadbridge Heath - Roffey on a roll

Peacehaven & Telscombe 3 Broadbridge Heath 0

SCFL premier

For the trip to Peacehaven on Saturday, it was more a case of which of senior Broadbridge Heath players were available for the match rather than who was unavailable.

BBH had an offday at Peacehaven

Heath manager Chris Simmons fielded what was probably the youngest side ever to have played in a competitive first team match for the Bears, with just one player over the age of 23, and six aged 19 or under. The overall average age of the team was just 20 years old.

Despite the inexperience of playing at this level, the first half was a fairly even affair with few chances for either side.

But the hosts took the lead on 33 minutes when a ball was played up to Joe Evans.

With two defenders on the striker the ball should have been cleared to safety, but the Peacehaven player cut inside and hit a left foot shot from 20 yards that bounced just in front of Heath keeper Liam Matthews and flew up over his outstretched body into the net for Evans’ fourth goal of the season. It remained that way until the break.

The first half may have been fairly even but the home side upped their game in the second and dominated play for long periods. They were only being denied by some excellent goalkeeping by Liam Matthews.

The second goal was scored on 62 minutes; a corner from the left was played towards the near post where Evans got in between two defenders for a simple header from close range.

Heath had a great shout for a penalty on 75 minutes when Renato Carvalho was brought down in the area.

It looked clear enough from 60 yards away but the appeals were turned down by the officials much to the annoyance of the Heath contingent hoping to at least get something from the game.

With 10 minutes remaining a Heath attack broke down on the edge of the Peacehaven penalty area. The home side countered with an attack down the right flank which ended with a cross into the box which was met in his stride by Curtis Ford at the near post who glanced a header past Matthews for his fifth goal of the season.

It was good play by the home-side but not the best defending by the Bears.

In the end it was a comfortable victory for Peacehaven who move up to ninth place in the table, one point behind Heath with three games remaining.

Next up for the Bears is the visit of AFC Varndeanians to The Countryside Stadium this Saturday.

ROFFEY FC

There are exciting times ahead for Roffey FC with the men’s team hopefully four games away from clinching the SCFL division one title and promotion to the premier division.

At the same time the new club chairman Phil Gibbs is investing time and money to improve the facilities at the club for everyone, with the ultimate goal of introducing a 4G pitch getting closer.

As part of Roffey FC’s progression, they are excited to announce the club is bringing a new age group of youth football and looking to develop a player pathway.

That will come with the introduction of an under-11 team for next season to complement the current under-16, under-18, under-23, senior, vets and ladies teams they already run.

The new team is looking to attract players who already have a keen interest in football and have experienced playing for a team already.

Players should be in primary school Year 6 from this coming September.

Anyone interested in playing football for a forward thinking club, with some of the best facilities in the area at this level, should contact James Hickling on 07838 177080 or at [email protected]

The club would also like to hear from any local companies who could be interested in kit or club sponsorship opportunities and increasing their own business’ exposure in the local community at a club on the rise.