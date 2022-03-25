No Premier League, no Championship - so football fans' paths lead to Eastbourne

The international break means no Albion game, nor any Premier League or Championship fixtures anywhere.

A number of senior local sides – including Lewes, Worthing and Hastings United – are playing away from home, leaving Eastbourne as the centre of the footballing world, even if it says so itself.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-League Day offers plenty of local football outlets for fans

With Anthony Storey’s flourishing Eastbourne United on the road to Alfold, local spectators can choose between the Eaastbourne Borough v Bath City game or Eastbourne Town’s SCFL premier division fixture with Loxwood at The Saffrons. Both kick off at 3pm.

Town are well worth watching, too.

They may have lost 3-1 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick last time out – losing despite a goal by Kian Moynes – but they have had a fine campaign and go into the weekend in sixth place, three points behind neighbours United in fifth with a game in hand.

Borough, meanwhile, will be offering admission for just £5 to all holders of Premier League or Championship season-tickets – which must be produced at the turnstile – and Sports boss Danny Bloor wants another bumper crowd.