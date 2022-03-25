No Premier League, no Championship - so football fans' paths lead to Eastbourne

The international break means no Albion game, nor any Premier League or Championship fixtures anywhere.
A number of senior local sides – including Lewes, Worthing and Hastings United – are playing away from home, leaving Eastbourne as the centre of the footballing world, even if it says so itself.
With Anthony Storey’s flourishing Eastbourne United on the road to Alfold, local spectators can choose between the Eaastbourne Borough v Bath City game or Eastbourne Town’s SCFL premier division fixture with Loxwood at The Saffrons. Both kick off at 3pm.
Town are well worth watching, too.
They may have lost 3-1 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick last time out – losing despite a goal by Kian Moynes – but they have had a fine campaign and go into the weekend in sixth place, three points behind neighbours United in fifth with a game in hand.
Borough, meanwhile, will be offering admission for just £5 to all holders of Premier League or Championship season-tickets – which must be produced at the turnstile – and Sports boss Danny Bloor wants another bumper crowd.
“The recent games have seen a terrific turn-out, and the atmosphere is currently the best for many, many seasons – since the glory days of Garry’s promotion winners. Come and be part of it,” he said.