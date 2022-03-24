Forget top six - Chichester City FC want to be best of the rest

A fine 4-0 win away to Phoenix Sports last weekend followed a 1-0 home success over Sevenoaks – and has got City looking up again, not down, in the table.

If they end the season well they could finish seventh – and coach Danny Potter says that would make them the best of the rest, once the division’s strong top six are taken out of the equation.

Chichester City celebrate the only goal against Sevenaoaks / Picture: Neil Holmes

They face a tough task this weekend when they visit second-placed Ashford United – although they did beat the Kent side 3-2 at home.

The win at Phoenix, ultimately comfortable after a tricky opening to the game on an awful pitch, came thanks to a Josh Clack double and further goals by Kaleem Haitham and Callum Overton.

City are 11th in the table but are only two points behind seventh-placed Sittingbourne.

Potter paid particular praise to forwards Clack and Overton, who he described as the ‘heartbeat’ of the win at Phoenix. “We had confidence after beating Sevenoaks and had trained well. We took a while to settle but once we did and Josh put us ahead, there was only one winner.

Chichester City on the attack in the game that reignited their form - a win at home to Sevenoaks / Picture: Neil Holmes

“I think our keeper Kieran Magee had the fewest touches he’s had in a game in a couple of months.

“Callum and Josh were the heartbeat of the team with their work-rate and with seven games to go we’re keen to see what they can do together.

“They similar sorts of front players but rub off on each other. When one plays well, the other wants to play better. And it has a ripple effect on the rest of the team.”

Potter said City had one eye on next season and felt they probably already knew who’d make up around two-thirds of the 20222-23 squad – with some new additions likely.

He added: “If we can have a good end to the season and finish seventh it sets next season up nicely. Remember, this will be our first completed season at this level so we feel we’ve adapted well.”

Boss Miles Rutherford has one or two fitness issues to check ahead of the visit to Ashford.