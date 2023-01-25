Striker Ashley Nadesan has quashed rumours he could be on his way out of the club.

The 28-year-old local boy was bombarded with messages last night following a statement from the Crawley Town Supporter’s Alliance. The statement was a call to owners WAGMI United for some action after weeks of unrest following players leaving the club no transfers bought in. You can read the statement in full here.

The statement, written by Interim Supporter Representative Sam Jordan, said: ““When you add this to the fact that we are aware that Crawley Town player and self-proclaimed supporter Ashley Nadesan could be heading back up north before the end of the transfer window, this is very alarming.”

This caused more unrest amongst the fans following the departures of Tom Nichols and Glenn Morris among others but Nadesan has confirmed with the Crawley Observer he is going nowhere.

Ashley Nadesan could be back in action soon

"I just wanna know where people get there info from sometimes,” he said. “It’s nonsense mate, I got loads of messages last night asking if I’m leaving cause they read that CTSA thing.”

Good news for the fans and Nadesan revealed even better news when he gave us an injury update. Nadesan was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a Grade 2 torn calf muscle injury, picked up the 2-0 defeat against Hartlepool United in December.

He missed the Sutton, Stevenage and Newport games but the only positive is he has missed any more due to games being postponed because of the weather.

