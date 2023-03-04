Crawley Town are still searching for their first away win of the season after they lost 1-0 to Northampton Town – with the home side down to 10-men when it was 0-0.

New signing Jordon Mutch started on the bench as the Reds looked for their second win under Scott Lindsey and their first away win of the season. Brandon Mason came into the starting XI for the injured Nick Tsraoulla.

It was a tough start for the Reds as Sam Hoskins, Mitch Pinnock and Louis Appéré all had chances by Corey Addai and Travis Johnson kept them at bay.

The first half ended 0-0 with Crawley recording no shots. Joel Lynch, Mason and Addai were all booked in the first half.

Dom Telford had Reds first shot just after the break. Mutch came on for his debut to replace Teflord while Jack Roles replaced Tom Fellows.

Tempers started to flare when Hoskins pushed Kellan Gordon into the hoardings which saw both players booked before Aaron McGowan was shown a red card for appearing to hit Roles.

But Crawley could not make the extra man count as Jack Sowerby’s volley saw the Cobblers take the lead in the 79th minute.

Other results went against the Reds with all teams around the picking up points – Rochdale stunned Steve Evans’ Stevenage 2-0, Hartlepool United picked up a point at Tranmere while Harrogate drew 0-0 with Gillingham.

Referee Ross Joyce shows a Red Card to Aaron McGowan of Northampton Town against Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)