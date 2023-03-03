Crawley Town new signing: Watch the first interview with former Cardiff City midfielder Jordon Mutch

Crawley Town’s newest signing Jordon Mutch has praised “great environment” already installed by new manager Scott Lindsey.

Mutch was confirmed as Crawley’s latest signing on Thursday night as a midfielder with experience in the Premier League under Crystal Palace, Queen’s Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

“It’s a great environment here,” said Mutch, only days into his time with the Reds. “The manager has obviously only just come in during the last couple of months but he's brought a good environment.

“From what I have seen so far, as long as everyone sticks together and keeps working hard, I’m sure the positive results will come.”

Jordon Mutch

Lindsey, who was appointed at the start of this year as Crawley manager, has been tasked with rekindling the belief at the Broadfield Stadium during a difficult season. After 31 games in League Two, the Reds are second from bottom but only two points from safety.

“League Two is a difficult league,” added Mutch. “But as much as the results haven’t been great at the moment, it can easily turn around.”

At 31-years-old, Mutch has played in several countries, such as Canada, South Korea, Norway and most recently, Australia with Macarthur FC. On what his wealth of experience can offer some of the younger players at Crawley, Mutch said, “I’m always here if they want to talk to me.

“Obviously I want to help them as well and to work together as a team. But we will know (if Mutch has helped young players such as Tom Fellows and Mazeed Ogungbo) over the next two months.”

Mutch has joined Crawley soon after two key midfielder’s were forced out through injury. Captain Ben Gladwin has missed the last three matches whilst Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Teddy Jenks was recently ruled out until the end of the season.

“Hopefully I can bring something new to the team through my experience,” said Mutch on filling Crawley’s midfield depth. “I’ve been playing football my whole life so, there’s no pressure because nothing changes.

“I just want to enjoy my football here for the next few months and see where it takes me.”

Crawley signed Mutch as a free agent after the former Watford and Doncaster Rovers man departed Macarthur FC in May last year. After nearly a year away from the professional game, these next few months with the Reds will be a huge chance for him to prove his value.

“I haven’t been playing for a while so I’m buzzing to be involved,” said Mutch. “Hopefully we can give the Crawley fans something to cheer about tomorrow after the game.”

