Northampton Town manager Jon Brady: Victory against relegation-threatened Crawley Town not a given

A home win for promotion-chasing Northampton Town against second-from-bottom Crawley Town this [Saturday] afternoon is ‘not a given’, according to Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

The teams have had contrasting seasons, with Northampton fourth in League Two and two points off the promotion places and the Reds languishing near the foot of the division and on their third manager of the campaign.

Crawley are still yet to win away from home in the league this season, but the Cobblers have failed to pick up a home League Two victory since January 2.

Northampton manager Brady said his side owed supporters a ‘big performance at home’ after their recent run, but stressed that the Reds won’t be a walkover for the Cobblers.

The Australian said: "It [victory] is not a given. I watched Crawley against Tranmere and they played very well.

"But if we can implement ourselves on the game and we play to our best, we can get a positive result and seven points from three games this week would be fantastic.

"He [Reds manager Scott Lindsey] has got different players and he has a different type of challenge compared to what he had at Swindon. We have watched their games and we will formulate a plan as to how to play against them.

"Ever since we started this journey a year-and-a-half ago, that's all we have wanted to do - produce performances at home. I think we owe our fans and supporters a big performance at home.

"We will be as positive as we can be and we look forward to the challenge."