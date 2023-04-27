Scott Lindsey says his players knows there is still a job to be done when they face Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Crawley Town just need to avoid defeat in their last two games – or hope Hartlepool United don’t win either of their last two games – to rubber stamp their safety following the Reds brilliant win in the North East last Saturday. Lindsey said the euphoria of the Pools win lasted until Sunday Monday and then it was back down to business focussing on the Walsall game.

He said: “It was an important game for us and an important win. We put a lot of effort into that win in terms of our preparation into the game and of course during the game was hard work, making sure we managed certain moments in the game and I thought the players did that excellently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But then on the Sunday morning you start to focus on the coming week. We know it’s not job done yet, we know we have two important games which we want to get maximum points from.”

Scott Lindsey celebrates Crawley's win at Hartlepool

And although it will take a minor miracle for Reds to go down, Lindsey believes there will be no complacency from his squad. “I think the players are not like that, they know what they have got to do,” he said. “Speaking to the players this week I don’t think they have that mindset of complacency, it’s not within the makeup of the group. We are fully aware of what we want to do, we play with a pride and a passion that we want to win every game we play in and that’s something I have instilled in the group and demand we have that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to continue a winning mentality going into next season so it’s important we finish strong no matter what.”

Remi Oteh, who has been one of the standout Crawley players since Lindsey joined, took a knock on Saturday. Lindsey said: “Remi had a bit of a hamstring problem so we are assessing him at the moment so we are hopeful he will be fit to play Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey revealed after the Hartlepool game that it was an easy -pre-match team talk after comments from Pools boss John Askey about how many fans Reds would bring with them to the Suit Direct Stadium and commented on the comparative size of both club’s. And Lindsey could not have been more proud of the fans and he hopes for more of the same on Saturday.