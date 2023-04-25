Dom Telford has been waiting for something to drop for him all season and when it did, boy did it come at the right time.

The 26-year-old striker scored two goals to beat relegation rivals Hartlepool United to all-but secure safety. Reds are six points clear of the drop zone and just have to avoid defeat in their last two games against Walsall and Swindon Town.

His first goal was an open goal from a yard out but his second goal was one that will live long in the memory of Crawley fans. Corey Addai’s monster clearance was beautifully controlled in the Hartlepool box by Telford before his fired home to seal the win. It was a moment of magic.

By his own admission, Telford has not had the season he wanted in front of goal. He has 14 goals in all competitions – 11 in the league - but fans, and he, would have liked more.

But Telford, speaking exclusively to the Crawley Observer and Sussex World, was delighted he delivered at the right time. "For weeks I have been waiting for a little break, I know we have had a tough season there has been all sorts going on and it’s felt like three seasons in one really. But I have always known in the back of my head I have got that ability to win a game and I have just been waiting for something to drop for me really. It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

And when that kick from Corey was in the air, did he visualise what was going to happen next? “As mad as it sounds, yes. I don’t know what it was. I think when Corey’s kicked it, I caught the flight of it really well quickly. I did not really take my eye off the ball but I have had a little look around my peripheral and I thought I was in as long as the ball was coming in.

“If it’s on the halfway line it probably bobbles off my foot and I get tackled but because it was in the box my eyes just lit up and I knew a good touch here and I am scoring.”

Dom Telford celebrates his goal with James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan

After scoring Telford took off his shirt and ran to the Reds fans before he was mobbed by teammates, and the striker was delighted he could do that for the fans. “They have been as frustrated as we have with the results and to send them home happy is literally the best feeling in football,” he said. “There was probably about six seconds between Corey kicking it and me with my top off in front of the fans, it was just a whirlwind.

"Even after the game the support they showed the boys and the gaffer, I’ll be honest with you I just keep watching the video back.”

Manager Scott Lindsey said in his post-match interview that he told Telford in the hotel on the morning of the game he would score two goals and become the hero – and the striker revealed he believed him. “I did,” he said. “It’s a weird one, I remember a referee earlier this season sat with me before a game and we got on really well and I went into the dressing room and said, ‘lads, he is going to give us all sorts today’. And we didn’t get get one decision.

"So I am a bit careful what I say but internally I definitely believed him. I didn’t really know what it was but as a striker especially but as a player in general, when you manager believes in you that much it gives you that extra five per cent that might lead you to bringing the ball down and slotting home rather than taking another touch

"It goes a really long way knowing he believes in what you are capable and he knows you can go and win the game or keep a clean sheet. It means a lot to me.”