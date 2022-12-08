Littlehampton Town continue to shine in the Isthmian south east division – and joint boss Mitch Hand could not be more proud.

Golds players celebrate Luke Donaldson's goal - which turned out to be the winner | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Golds registered their seventh win from 16 league games with a tight 1-0 victory at home to Three Bridges on Saturday, leaving them in seventh spot.

Luke Donaldson got the goal as Town’s new recruits continue to add to the qualities the club’s longer-serving players showed last season in winning the treble and reaching the FA Vase final.

Hand told us: “I’d like to pay tribute to this current crop of players and how well they are competing.

"Obviously people will be comparing us to the side of last season but this crop of players are seriously special.

"This level of football is so demanding and for us to be punching above our weight at the top end of the table is nothing short of a miracle.

“Scott Faber, Luke Donaldson, Josh Short and Marshall Ball have all been unbelievable.

"Led by the core of last season’s treble-winning side, Jordan Clark, Scott Packer, Scott Kirkwood, Dion Jarvis, Lucas Pattenden, Lewis Jenkins and Bins (James Binfield), I really feel we’ve kicked on another level and if we can continue, these boys can do anything they like.”

Town host 19th-placed Corinthian on Saturday.