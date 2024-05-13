Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This one is for you Dad. When I was five my Dad took me to Town Mead to see my first Crawley Town match and I was hooked even though we lost.

He died in 2010, just before our promotion season which saw us gain league status for the first time.

Whilst he was in Crawley Hospital, I would visit him on Saturday evenings and talk over the latest game, whether it was Crawley, Stoke City or England and just before he passed, I was able to tell him they had both won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also talked about the future and whether we would ever see Crawley play at Wembley Stadium.

Jay Williams celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against MK Dons. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

He was positive we would, but for me, I was just happy to see Crawley Town receive their Ronny Radford Giantkillers award one year after his death, ironically as his other club, Stoke City, lost to Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup final.

I’m older now and have shared so much joy with my family and friends watching the team we all love, and as I have grown older, I have ticked off a lot on my bucket list and will hopefully tick off three more this coming Sunday.

Watch Crawley Town play on Wembley's hallowed turf........ TICK

Sing (even if I am on my own) “Abide with me” whilst waiting to see Crawley Town as per number 1.

The most important, see Crawley Town win at Wembley

That will be enough for me, and I am sure my Dad will be watching too and singing along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I always wished our dreams would be fulfilled through either an FA Trophy or FA Cup final appearance, and I guess the second option is always a possibility, but realistically the best chance we have of making Wembley is either through the EFL Trophy - quarter-finals – achieved this year, or by playing in a play-off final, as we will be doing on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

I know that getting there is a prize in itself, but now we are there, I am of the same opinion as Super Scotty Lindsey.

No point in getting there and finishing second, let’s win it, with the best footballing side we have had for many a year.

For my grandchildren, and for other youngsters in the Crawley area, this will be their biggest memory of watching the Red Devils, and it will be something to tell their children in years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This team is a history making team and I do not see any reason why they shouldn’t go on to make even more in the years to come.

That leaves me with a dilemma. I need something else to add to my bucket list. Championship, Premier League or Europe?

Looking back at the two games against MK Dons, the first game of our semi-final saw another bumper gate at the Broadfield, with near on 5000 Crawley Town fans in attendance, watch an almost impeccable performance from the Red Devils, with Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy scoring the goals in an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Backed by over 1600 vociferous fans, split in two by MK Dons ticketing chicanery, but united in the single goal ahead, Crawley Town out fought, out thought and out played Milton Keynes.