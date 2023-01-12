Crawley Town host their first home game of 2023 as they take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday (January 14).

The Reds, then managed by Kevin Betsy, lost 4-1 at the Eco-Power Stadium in September, but a lot has happened for both sides since then.

Doncaster have seen just the one managerial change with Danny Schofield replacing Gary McSheffrey in October. They are currently 10th but are just a win away from fourth spot as they look for a swift return to League One after being relegated last season.

We caught up with the Doncaster Free Press’ Steve Jones to get the intel on what has been happening at Rovers and what Reds fans can expect.

Danny Schofield took over as Doncaster Rovers boss in October. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

It doesn't look like it's been the first half of the season the Doncaster fans would have hoped for, how would you sum it up so far?

That's a fair observation but it's worth pointing out that, had they won on Saturday, Doncaster would currently be fourth in League Two. While their season has been up and down and defined by a lack of consistency, the same can seemingly be said for most teams in the division, which means a play-off spot remains firmly within touching distance with plenty of points still to play for.

Frustration would probably be the word I'd use. Rovers haven't been in the top seven since September and there's been several false dawns since then when they have failed to build on some encouraging results and put a run together. Given how far the club has fallen, fans' frustrations are understandable.

How have the fans taken to Danny Schofield since he took over?

Generally well, I'd say. Schofield didn't have the proven track record some were looking for but has improved the style of play and performances have also picked up, especially recently. He's a Doncaster lad and the fans appear more than willing to give him a chance. So far, he's done a decent job all things considered.

Has there been an obvious change in style since he took over from McSheffrey?

Yes, the team is more possession focused and will try and press the opposition without the ball. They do like to play out from the back, but can mix it up and go direct at times. The intention is for a high tempo. The key is consistency in the levels of performance, which is what Doncaster have struggled with.

Previously it was hard to tell what the team's style of play was. I guess you could define it as 'pragmatic' or 'adaptable', but it lent itself to some very uninspiring performances.

Rovers beat Crawley 4-1 at the end of September, are you expecting the same this week?

Despite the controversies engulfing Crawley this one still feels like a banana skin. A win feels like it would be galvanising for the hosts, who may also have a new manager in the dugout and now have Dom Telford among the goals.

The reverse fixture probably wasn't a 4-1 game in truth, it was 1-1 until just shy of the hour mark. Doncaster will want a response after the disappointment of their narrow defeat to Leyton Orient. It'll be interesting to see how they respond to that.

Which players should Crawley look out for as Rovers’ dangermen?

George Miller hasn't scored in seven matches but has put in some good performances during that time and sits on 11 goals so far this term.