Howe was speaking after his side held Albion to a 0-0 draw at the Amex on Saturday (August 14).

Brighton dominated for large periods but were thwarted by an inspired Nick Pope, whilst Solly March and Joel Veltman saw efforts cleared off the line. Pascal Gross also squandered a golden chance from close range late on.

“Let’s not underestimate how good Brighton are,” Howe said when analysing the ‘valuable point’.

Graham Potter's Brighton dominated for large periods against Newcastle but were thwarted by an inspired Nick Pope, whilst Solly March and Joel Veltman saw efforts cleared off the line. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"They’ve just returned from beating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“They’ve done very well in the Premier League over a number of years.”

Howe praised the quality of the squad assembled by Potter, adding: “They are very good on the ball.

“They are very difficult to play against as they are tactically superb.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United manager, was pleased with a 'valuable point' at Brighton on Saturday, August 13. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“There’s no underestimating how good they can be. It’s certainly a big point for us.”

Howe said he watched Brighton’s win at Old Trafford and felt they did ‘very well as the away team in lots of aspects there’.

“Today I thought they did very well, second half,” he said.

“I think he [Potter] has done an outstanding job and deserves all the credit that he gets from the media and around the country.

“He’s a top top coach.”