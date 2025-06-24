Pagham announce landmark partnership which sees ground name change

Pagham Football Club have announced a landmark partnership with Covers Timber & Builders Merchants

Pagham Football Club have announced a landmark partnership with Covers Timber & Builders Merchants, revealing that their home ground at Nyetimber Lane will now be officially named The Covers Arena.

This exciting development marks a new chapter for the club and reflects the strong, ongoing relationship between Pagham FC and one of the region’s most respected suppliers.

The naming rights agreement will run for the next three years, further cementing Covers’ support for local sport and community initiatives. Pagham FC has expressed its deep gratitude for Covers’ continued backing. Club officials noted that this latest sponsorship deal is just one part of a long-standing and generous relationship. Earlier this year, the club celebrated the transformation of its dated clubhouse into The 1903 Bar — a stylish new hub for fans and community members alike.

That renovation, completed in February, was made possible in large part thanks to Covers’ significant contributions, alongside generous donations from supporters and local businesses. “We’re proud to have Covers as part of the Pagham FC family,” said a club spokesperson. “Their support goes beyond sponsorship — it’s a partnership rooted in shared values and community spirit.” Covers’ involvement in the redevelopment of facilities and now the stadium naming reflects a growing trend in grassroots football: local businesses stepping up to make a meaningful impact.

"The club hopes that The Covers Arena will not only be a home for great football but also a vibrant gathering place for the community. Pagham FC’s fans can look forward to the upcoming season with a renewed sense of pride and a fresh name above the gates — one that honours both tradition and progress.”