'Paid dividends' - Crawley Town midfielder's 'quality' shows for Gateshead

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles is enjoying his loan spell at National League side Gateshead.

The 25-year-old joined The Tynesiders on loan for the remainder of the season in January.

And on Tuesday night he scored two goals in the 4-3 win over Sutton United to keep Carl Magnay’s side in fifth-placed and on course for a play-off place.

And Magnay was impressed with Roles’ performance. “With Rolesy, at the minute we need control in games so technically, he’s very good in those build-up phases alongside Regan [Booty],” said Magnay.

"As the game unfolds, and where we are quite light at the moment in the ten positions, we wanted to have him higher up the pitch in the second-half and his quality in and around the box, it paid dividends. That composure to chop and prod the ball into the net comes from the calm, technical quality he brings and I think the biggest thing is to get him fit.

"You could see at the end of the game he was really lagging physically. He’s in the bath there, he probably won’t come out until Friday but he’s a quality player, he’s a quality addition and we are pleased we have him here.”

Roles reposted a Gateshead post on X and said: “Absolutely loved that.”

Roles, who signed a new contract with the Red Devils in the summer, joined the club in 2023. Jack played a pivotal role in helping the club survive relegation from League Two in the 2022/23 season after signing from Woking on deadline day in the January window.

Jack Roles celebrates one of his two goals for Gateshead against Sutton United | Picture: Jack McGraghan

Jack made 37 appearances for Crawley last season as the Reds gained promotion to Sky Bet League One, and scored in the second leg of the club’s record-breaking play-off semi-final victory over MK Dons.