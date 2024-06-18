Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles has signed a new 2-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the club in January 2023 and has featured for the club on 46 occasions, scoring six times, with his most recent goal coming in the second leg of our record-breaking Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final encounter with MK Dons.

The attacking midfielder scored his first league goal for the club in the 2023/24 season away at Gillingham on Boxing Day, before quickly adding his second league goal a few days later at the Broadfield Stadium when the Red Devils dispatched Swindon Town on New Year’s Day.

After signing the contract, Roles said: “It is an amazing feeling signing my new contract with the club, especially considering the season we have just had getting promoted to League One. Considering the season we have just had, I could not think of a better place to be. My conversations went very well and were done early. I spoke to the gaffer and the owners straight after the final, so I have been able to enjoy my summer and am now looking forward to the new season.”