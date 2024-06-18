'Amazing feeling' - Former Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace midfielder signs new deal with Crawley Town
The 25-year-old joined the club in January 2023 and has featured for the club on 46 occasions, scoring six times, with his most recent goal coming in the second leg of our record-breaking Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final encounter with MK Dons.
The attacking midfielder scored his first league goal for the club in the 2023/24 season away at Gillingham on Boxing Day, before quickly adding his second league goal a few days later at the Broadfield Stadium when the Red Devils dispatched Swindon Town on New Year’s Day.
After signing the contract, Roles said: “It is an amazing feeling signing my new contract with the club, especially considering the season we have just had getting promoted to League One. Considering the season we have just had, I could not think of a better place to be. My conversations went very well and were done early. I spoke to the gaffer and the owners straight after the final, so I have been able to enjoy my summer and am now looking forward to the new season.”
Having secured the signature of Roles, Manager Scott Lindsey said: “Jack is another player that we really like. He did so well in the second part of last season and scored some great goals for us. He creates a lot of opportunities in the final third and has proven to be a real creative player at the top of the pitch. Just like Jeremy, he is a fantastic lad, who really fits into the environment that we are trying to create here at the club, so it is great to get this over the line.”
