'Part of the journey' - Crawley Town boss reveals if he feels the pressure after just six wins in 31 matches

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot says he doesn’t feel any pressure despite his side being seven points from safety in League One.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley have lost three games on the bounce now – including a very disappointing display at the Broadfield Stadium against relegation rivals Cambridge United on Saturday – and even though there are 12 games left and 26 games up for grabs, it looks like a tall order.

And some fan reaction on social media have called for Elliot to be sacked due to the last standard of performance in the Cambridge and Lincoln defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot joined the club from Gateshead at the beginning of October following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons. Since then, Elliot has only led his side to six wins in 31 matches and there have been 18 defeats and seven draws.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot | Picture: Grant Mansfield

This has left them rooted in the bottom four and they need to start getting wins if they stand a chance of surviving in a very competitive and tough division, starting with Reading and Charlton this week.

But does Elliot feel the pressure? “Not really, no,” he told us. “If I'm being honest, I think from my playing career, I've been in really good situations, I've been in really bad situations.

"I've had lots of people not like me and I've had lots of people support me. You know, it's part of the journey. I think the biggest thing is that, when I went into Newcastle I wasn't a fans’ favourite or anything, because I struggled at the start but I just kept working hard, kept being a good person and kept doing the right thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the same with the staff here and that's what the message to the players is. If you keep consistent, you keep doing the right thing, you keep working hard and that will come through and people realise that you're doing absolutely everything you can.

“It's not a case that we're not trying and we're not trying to adapt, we're not trying to change things. We're playing the cards we've been dealt and we're trying to maximise them as best we can and we're giving these lads an opportunity to give everything from the club.

"There are a lot of positives this year but when you don't get the results, it gets overshadowed by the results and the league position and we know that. That's football, and that's the business we're in. So we just need to go and get a result on Saturday and keep pushing forward with that.”