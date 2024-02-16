Peacehaven and Crowborough find the Hassocks and Steyning juggernauts too tough to halt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peacehaven & Telscombe were at home to Hassocks, who arrived on the back of six straight SCFL premier wins.

And Crowborough welcomed Steyning, who had exactly the same winning run behind them.

Despite two good contests, both host teams lost, one 2-1 and the other 2-0.

Peacehaven and Telscombe on the attack against Hassocks, but they lost 2-1 | Picture: Paul Trunfull

The Tye had only a late Ross Barclay strike to show for their efforts after James Westlake’s in-form Hassocks won again to go level on points with leaders Newhaven. Here’s the match in pictures by Paul Trunfull.

Crowborough also gave a decent account of themselves at home to Steyning, who are having a great season in the league and in cup competitions.

Steyning ran out 2-0 winners with a goal in each half.

The defeats leave Peacehaven eighth in the table and a little way off the promotion-race pace.

Crowborough are still right in the thick of it, in fourth place and only three points behind third-placed Steyning, and with two games in hand over them.

The top two are only two points better off than Steyning.

Tomorrow brings more crucial games.