Ross Barclay says his team-mates are ready to give their all to try to get Peacehaven & Telscombe into the semi-finals of the FA Vase.

The Tye are set for a huge crowd on Saturday when they welcome Wiltshire-based Hellenic League premier division team Corsham in the quarter-finals.

Last season Littlehampton Town became the first Sussex side to reach the Vase final – now Barclay & Co would love to follow them and reach the Wembley showpiece.

The Tye squad - gunning for glory

Barclay has been relishing the buzz created by their run to the last eight and says the players are ready for the challenge that Corsham will bring.

He told the Express: “There’s been a real buzz around the club, especially since finding out we had a home draw in the quarter-finals.

"It’s been amazing to see supporters travelling and being able to reward them away from home.

Don’t miss our Sussex sport podcast – in the video player above – in which Sussexworld’s Steve Bone talks about The Tye’s big quarter-final.

"But this journey has deserved a home tie. Round by round the exposure for the club has grown around the county which gets more people showing an interest in the game itself. Now we’re finally a day away from playing, everyone is excited for what is a historic day for the club.

"Finally, and speaking on behalf of all players, I must say the difference in the last two rounds has been the voices of our supporters when grinding out tough periods.

"We’re going to need them to bring it again for Saturday as they really will be the 12th man."

Barclay is in his first year as a senior captain and admits he has been learning on the job, helped enormously by his squad-mates.

And asked if he will have any special message for them before the match, he says they won’t need any extra motivation for this game.

"I’m a firm believer in consistency,” he said. "Due to the magnitude of the game I should hope the lads do not need extra geeing up.

"But I will try to stick to what level of motivation has got us where we are.

