Picture special: Chichester City and Selsey among sides in pre-season football action

Most non-league sides have already started their pre-season friendlies, or will do so this weekend, with league seasons three or four weeks away for most but early cup fixtures just three weeks away for some.

Sides already in action over the past week include Isthmian premier side Chichester City – who won 2-0 at Moneyfields last weekend to lift the Graeme Gee Memorial Cup and 2-1 at Horsham in midweek – and SCFL Division 1’s Selsey, who had a good run-out at home to step four side Horndean even if the result was 5-0 to the visitors.

As already featured, Pagham played Littlehampton Town at the newly named Covers Arena and enjoyed the exercise but lost 1-0.

See pictures from the Chi City and Selsey games – by Neil Holmes and Chris Hatton – on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page to see all the photos.

Keep up to date with all the pre-season football action on this webiste and app, and in the Chichester Observer series, out every Thursday.

