Plenty of comings and goings at Lancing – but bosses are optimistic for season
The committee acted quickly in appointing former first team coach Jamie Hollis as manager with Phil Norman remaining as Assistant Manager and Mark Stuart and Callum Morin also staying on as part of the back room team.
Christian Justice has also joined the coaching team as the Lancers look to build on last season when they finished sixth – their highest ever finish in the club’s 83 year history.
Altendorff took Andrew Briggs, Sam Bull and George Taggart with him to Whitehawk and last season’s top scorer, Lukas Franzen-Jones, has gone to Margate.
On their departures manager Hollis said: “The news of departures has been disappointing but not unexpected. When you have a season like last year you know that other clubs will come knocking. Anyone wanting to better themselves has my best wishes and I hope to see their success continue up the ladder.’”
The club have retained the talents of Charlie Gibson and Shay Matthews and it is hoped that there will be one or two more retentions from last season’s squad announced in the coming days and weeks.
In addition former Lancers Jack Langford and Harrison Parker rejoin from Steyning Town and East Grinstead Town respectively.
Also already signed up are former Lewes Under 18 player Ryan Riddles, Midfielder Shay Leahy from Steyning Town, Kiko Tenev from Shoreham and central defensive duo Harry Docherty, from Peacehaven, and Josh Tuck, from Newhaven.
Adding firepower is the hugely impressive Tyrese Sutherland who joins from Redhill where he was top scorer last season. Finally a season long loan from Worthing for versatile defender Owen Spicer gives the Lancers a more solid look at the back this season.
The team are still working on bringing more quality players in and Hollis added: “The staff and I have been extremely busy assembling the 2024/2025 Lancers and although I cannot give any names yet, the supporters will love them.
"We want to deliver a team that represents the Lancing community, a team that represents the supporters – a resilient, passionate, exciting and strong minded squad with a hard-working ethic.”
Lancing have deliberately arranged a tough pre-season which began with a 2-1 win over last season’s SCFL play-off semi-finalists Hassocks, and on Saturday they faced Isthmian League Central play-off finalists Leatherhead.
A much depleted Lancing team lost 3-0 but there was much to admire against a very strong team.
With further home matches against local rivals Worthing United and Worthing and Isthmian Premier side Hastings United and a tough away match at Shoreham for the John Brown Trophy to come, the Lancers are expecting to test themselves to the limit before travelling to Dover Athletic for the final pre-season friendly in a game which was rearranged after original opponents Badshot Lea were forced to withdraw due to their involvement in the FA Cup.
Lancing have been handed home draws against Chipstead or Athletic Newham in the FA Cup and Southall in the FA Trophy.
Chairman Barry Sutton said: “Both are tough draws but the first thing you hope for is a home draw and I am delighted we have that in both competitions. Seeing three clubs from our division all face league opposition in the competition proper last season gives us the belief that we can have a really good cup run. The excitement and financial rewards of such a run cannot be overstated.”
On the coming season Sutton added: “I am really looking forward to the next season. It was disappointing to lose Dave Altendorff but I believe we have brought in the best man for the job in Jamie Hollis.
"He is a local man, knows the club inside out and is a very well respected coach. Despite this being his first managerial role I am confident we will have a good season. With crowds now averaging over 300 and a new sponsor on board in local firm Hardwood Interiors it is looking like an exciting time to be a Lancer.”
