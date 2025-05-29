A reshaped Eastbourne Borough will begin their new National South campaign in August with fewer than half of last season’s playing squad retained.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freshly appointed manager Matt Gray will be given significant headroom to bring in new players as he takes over from Adam Murray at the helm of the Sports.

The club’s retained list shows just 14 players – from an admittedly large first team squad – definitely retained for the 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteen players are expected to be released – although that figure includes two who were at the club on loan, and some others who are still in negotiation with the club.

Ollie Kensdale is among players to have left Priory Lane | Picture: EBFC

The experienced – but injury-plagued – pair of senior pros, Brad Barry and Moussa Diarra, will be leaving the Lane, both of them with warm wishes from the club and supporters.

Among other players out of contract, and headed elsewhere, are Pierce Bird and Siya Ligendza – both brought south by Murray from AFC Fylde – playmaker Jack Clarke, utility player David Sesay, and top defender Ollie Kensdale, who leaps two divisions higher to join Barnet FC in League Two.

Lightning attacker Courtney Clarke turned down an enhanced contract for 2025-26, while crowd favourite Kai Innocent is understood to be still in discussion with the Borough hierarchy over a new deal. Likewise, both current goalkeepers Joe Wright and Fin Holter are possible returners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a core of the squad who so nearly clinched promotion will be back – including top scorer George Alexander and highly regarded young defender Freddie Carter. Others on the retained list are Josh Anifowose, Yahaya Bamba, Jayden Davis, Camron Gbadebo, Will Harley, Michael Klass, Dominic Odusanya, Isaac Pitblado and Dan Quick.

It may all sound quite drastic, especially to supporters with their own favourites. But for incoming manager Gray, there is still ample scope to recruit.