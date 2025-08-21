Dominic Di Paola hopes Horsham FC’s goalless midweek draw at Chesham United can be used as a springboard after admitting luck deserted the Hornets in a thrilling West Sussex derby against Worthing FC.

Tuesday’s draw in Buckinghamshire saw Horsham claim their first point of the 2025-26 National League South campaign - and Di Paola was pleased with the performance of the ‘bare-bones’ Hornets.

He said: “I thought we were pretty good. We had a couple of good chances to win it, but we’ve got a lot to work on.

“We’re seeing what we need to change if we can, but in general I thought it was a good performance.

Horsham picked up their first point of the 2025-26 National League South season with a goalless draw at Chesham United. Pictures by John Lines

“I thought we were all right against Chelmsford, and we were all right on Tuesday.

“The Worthing game was not where we wanted to be, really, so I think it was okay. It’s something to build on, I suppose.

“We were a bit bare-bones. Greg [Luer] was injured, Sham [Fenelon] was injured, Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] had a knock, so for us to give a good account of ourselves against an unbeaten side was pretty good.

“We needed a bit of a reaction on Tuesday. We defended really well for 90 minutes, the first time this season. It gives us a platform.

Horsham celebrate opening the scoring against Worthing

“All things considered, and considering we have 14, 15 fit players, we’ve got to be happy with the outcome.”

Saturday saw Horsham lose 4-3 to Worthing in a ding-dong derby at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

A Joe Cook own goal and a Luer strike – against his old club – put the Hornets 2-0 up but Temi Babalola and Sam Beard scored in the final five minutes of the first half to draw the Rebels level.

Jack Spong’s penalty and a Sam Packham goal, inside the space of five minutes just after the mid-point of the second half, put the Mackerel Men 4-2 up.

Greg Luer wheels away after putting Horsham 2-0 up against his old club Worthing

James Roberts’ well-taken goal three minutes into injury time was too little too late for the hosts as Worthing claimed West Sussex bragging rights.

Di Paola was particularly unimpressed with Horsham’s defending, but stressed the game turned on two major calls.

He said: “I just felt we didn’t give ourselves a chance. I thought we got ourselves into a half-decent position, but by being sloppy and lazy we gave away some awful goals – although there was a clear foul in the build-up to their second goal and their penalty was never a penalty.

“Unfortunately the two big decisions went against us. We had a bit of luck towards the end of last season, with things going our way, but our luck deserted us against Chelmsford and Worthing. Sometimes you need luck and Worthing got that.

James Roberts strikes back for Horsham to make it 3-4

“We were labouring, but we weren’t behind, before the penalty was given. It completely sapped the life out of us if we’re being completely honest.

“I thought we got too frustrated too quickly with the officiating, and because of that we took our eye off the ball. If you feel you’ve been wronged you get frustrated.

“There were some dark arts going on, but we’ve got to be smarter. We got too emotional across the board.

“Greg coming off was a big loss. He was doing good things. Murphs [Rhys Murphy, Luer’s replacement] has barely played, and we didn’t want to play him – but with Sham injured as well we’ve had to get him on the pitch.

“He wasn’t up to doing 60 minutes at that stage, so we had to almost sacrifice him a little bit as he’s not quite there yet.

“I feel like we’ve had a bit of bad luck so far, but it always turns. Hopefully we have some luck later in the season when it really matters.”

The Hornets host third-placed Torquay United on Saturday and go to Maidenhead United on bank holiday Monday.

