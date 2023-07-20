Robbie Blake refuses to get carried away with the Rocks' excellent form in pre-season friendlies -- but he admits he is delighted with the start his charges have enjoyed.

Bognor went in to last night's (Wednesday) game at AFC Totton unbeaten this summer following a win at Horndean, draw with Pompey and a morale-boosting 2-0 win at rivals Worthing on Saturday.

Goals from Lucas Pattenden and Craig Robson handed Bognor a well-deserved victory over the lack-lustre Rebels with the former – signed from Littlehampton Town -- in outstanding form against Adam Hinshelwood's side.

They did suffer their first defeat of pre-season on Wednesday night, losing 2-0 at Totton.

The Rocks on the attack at Worthing, where they won 2-0 | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Next up the Nye Camp outfit host Dorking Wanderers on Saturday and Blake says he is relishing the challenge as he prepares his squad for the opening Isthmian premier division fixture at Chatham on August 12.

Blake said: "Obviously it was great to get the win over Worthing and I thought we merited the victory but we are not getting carried away. That's not me being negative. We had a good pre-season last year and ended up 14th in the league table so we know there is still so much to do.

“But we have had a good pre-season so far and I am particularly pleased with the way the new players have bought in to what we are trying to do here.

Bognor put Worthing under pressure at Woodside Road | Picture: Trevor Staff

"We look strong and we have players still to come in, such as Dan Smith, so we know we can improve. I thought we limited Worthing to only a few real chances and our defending was very pleasing. We took our chances which is a good habit to get in to and there is no doubt that to be unbeaten in the first three games gives us confidence in what we are doing and want to achieve.

"We did some good business early on in bringing in new faces and I still think we could add a couple of players before the big kick-off. Dorking will be a good test for us on Saturday as they are strong and then we host Chichester City a week later and the aim is to maintain the decent form we are in.