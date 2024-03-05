Pompey prospect Ojo lifts Lancing... Broadbridge Heath find a pot of gold at Sevenoaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beckenham, propping up the table, arrived at Culver Road desperate for points to keep them in touch with the sides immediately above them. In the Beckenham starting line-up was the extremely tall Alfie Bloomfield who came off the bench to hit the winner for Beckenham against Lancing last August.

Lancing had their own challenge to rediscover form after the 4-1 loss to Three Bridges. There was buzz going around the ground among Lancing supporters who were excited by news of the return on loan from Portsmouth of the much respected “Storm” Destiny Ojo, who had last appeared in Lancing colours in the 2021/22 season.

Lancing equalise in injury time

It was clear from the start that Lancing had suffered no lack of confidence or belief as they played the ball out with accuracy from the back, keeping possession until an opening for a forward pass became available. Charlie Pitcher was occupying a wide berth on the left and was brought into play early on with a cross-field pass which set him on a run into the box before laying the ball off to Charlie Bennett.

The pattern of Beckenham’s defensive play manifested itself immediately as they closed Bennett down quickly frustrating his attempt to get a shot away. This was the first sign of the defensive discipline which Lancing would find difficult to break down.

Beckenham suffered an early blow when, with the game 13 minutes old, Harry Gamble suffered an injury which was to see him being unable to continue. Segun Ikudenhibu was his replacement.

Both Noel Fisher on the left and Knory Scott on the right were picking the ball up from the back and displaying good ball control, retaining possession allowing them to make good progress towards the final third. A good move ended with the ball reaching Lukas Franzen-Jones but he was challenged as he was about to strike on goal and the chance was lost.

A well-judged pass floated over full-back Awoleke reached Pitcher in the left corner despite the full-back having waved his hand, making contact with the ball. Loud cries from the stands for a free-kick cut no ice with referee Joe Wright.

The first warning that Beckenham could pose a threat on the counter attack came when Lancing lost the ball in midfield, allowing Steven Townsend to break clear before delivering a tempting cross into the six -yard box, which fortunately ran harmlessly clear. Lancing came close to opening the scoring on 25 minutes when George Taggart delivered a thunderbolt of a shot which rattled the underside of the bar before ricocheting down without crossing the line.

Another quick Beckenham counter-attack had Louis Rogers stretching to fingertip the ball behind for a corner. Nick Blue in the Beckenham goal found himself juggling the ball near the goal-line but, despite being under pressure from Franzen-Jones, he was able to hook it away. The ball fell to Pitcher who sent it back towards the goal but Blue had got back into position to make a straightforward save.

A cross from deep on the left was heading for the far post but Dan Howick was able to get his body in the way to snuff out the threat. Pitcher was a good outlet for Lancing on the left and was linking well with Franzen-Jones picking out the centre forward but with his back to goal he was being tightly marked and being prevented from turning towards goal.

There were a couple of close escapes for Beckenham as Lancing built up a series of inroads into their box as, twice, the ball was cleared from crossing the goal-line and Blue was well placed to keep out Franzen-Jones curler. Awoleke was showing plenty of drive to get in behind but a strong run ended with a poor cross and a lucky escape for Lancing.

Scott was enjoying some good spells of possession and was a creative force for Lancing, setting up Andrew Briggs for an effort on goal which flew wide. Despite some fine work from Bennett, Taggart and Briggs, dominating the midfield, Lancing were finding it difficult to create many clear-cut openings as the visitors’ defence were well organised and compact.

Awoleke was quickly out of the blocks as the second half got under way and fizzed an effort just wide of the upright. Taggart picked the ball up wide on the right breaking forward with Bennett in support. Bennett was fouled and Taggart took a fall which led to him hobbling off with an ankle injury.

The moment the Lancing faithful were eagerly waiting had arrived. On came Ojo with 35 minutes left to play. He soon showed his class and strength on the ball and it looked as if he would be the key to unlock a resolute defence as he manoeuvred into a position to make an early strike on goal which was well held by keeper Blue. Ojo was unstoppable, taking on defenders at will but finding a massed defence blocking his route to goal.

Beckenham were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the D. The kick was well struck but Rogers held it comfortably. A clever lay off with his chest by Howick gave Ojo the opportunity to turn and hit another effort on goal but the ball flew narrowly wide.

Rogers made another fine save as he cut out a dangerous cross from Rhys Wyborn. Scott continued to probe for openings and laid on a fine pass for Franzen-Jones to try for goal but Blue was able to make a fine block to keep the ball out. Lancing continued to mount attacks with Pitcher working his way into the box but having his shot deflected for a corner.

Beckenham were still dangerous on the counter attacks forcing Rogers to get down low to prevent the ball reaching a Beckenham attacker and Jack Meeres made a saving tackle to prevent Townsend from reaching a defence-splitting pass. A corner was conceded which Lancing were able to clear but the ball ran to Wyborn who hammered it back through a ruck of players into the top corner to give Beckenham the lead on 68 minutes.

Lancing brought on a striker for a defender on 75 minutes with Ben Pope replacing Howick, and shortly afterwards Awoleke used his pace to break forward and deliver a cross which only needed a tap in at the far post to give Beckenham a 2-0 lead. Scott had anticipated the threat and was able to get back and rescue the situation.

Ojo began a move leading to a cross to Pope who set up Franzen-Jones who forced another good save from keeper Blue. Pitcher had got on the wrong side of referee Wright, earning a caution on 79 minutes. He was then replaced by Eliot Jenks.

Ojo was again a threat as he ran at the defence, linking with Bennett who created an opening for Franzen-Jones but he found keeper Blue again able to block his effort. As desperation crept into Lancing ‘s play some final passes were failing to reach their intended target.

Ojo finished off a run on goal with a well struck shot which rebounded off another player. A Lancing free-kick was headed by Pope to Bennett but he got underneath the ball putting it over the bar. Lancing continued to pile on the pressure but found too many bodies in the box to get a clear strike on goal.

The breakthrough finally came in the third minute of added time. Sam Bull advanced down the left and delivered a superb cross to the far post. Bennett rose above everyone to plant a firm header into the net.

Lancing were striving for a winner with Ojo evading tackles on his way to the box and looking for an opening. He was brought down in the D providing Andrew Briggs with a late opportunity to snatch a winner. The dead-ball shot deflected from a defender, veering towards the goal but going behind for a corner.

The game came to an end with Lancing having to settle for a point. It was no surprise to find a side struggling for survival to be determined to hold on to a lead.

Beckenham defended well frustrating Lancing as they dominated possession, causing some anxiety in the opposing box without being able to fashion too many clear-cut chances. When they did manage to aim for goal, they found defenders in the way and a goal keeper on top form.

There were some fine performances from the Lancing midfield and Knory Scott and Noel Fisher on the flanks. Match sponsor was local company Pallex, represented by Craig Chapman and family who chose Bennett, scorer of the equalising goal, as their player of the match.

Lancing: Louis Rogers,Dan Howick( Ben Pope 75),Jack Meeres, Sam Bull, Noel Fisher, Andrew Briggs, George Taggart( Destiny Ojo 54), Charlie Bennett, Charlie Pitcher (Eliot Jenks 79),Lukas Franzen-Jones, Knory Scott. Unused subs: Alex Plummer, Nicholas D’Arienzo.

Boss Dave Altendorff’s view:”It was a really frustrating afternoon which in many ways felt like a loss. I know that the lads are feeling really disappointed with this result but it’s important to remain positive and keep a sense of perspective.

"We are going into the final 9 matches of the season with our fate in our own hands as far as the play-offs are concerned. And if we put in that level of performance like we did then 9 times out of 10 we will be going home with the 3 points.

"We probably accumulated more expected goals in this fixture than in any other previous game but unfortunately their goalkeeper was in inspired form and the ball just wouldn’t go in the back of the net for us. We hit the woodwork, had two saved off the line, two obvious penalties waved away and about 6 or 7 point blank chances but it just wasn’t to be.

"But credit the lads for keeping going and getting a deserved equaliser in the final minute, demonstrating great character across the group. We are looking forward to next week against Broadbridge Heath, who have improved enormously so we are expecting a tough match.

"It’s great to have Destiny on board too - he showed some exciting touches in his cameo against Beckenham and we are looking forward to seeing him do what he does best which is terrorise full backs in the coming fixtures.”

Sevenoaks Town 0 Broadbridge Heath 1

Isthmian south east

The rain may have caused major disruptions across the Sussex football scene at the weekend with most matches on grass pitches postponed due to waterlogged surfaces. But the Bears had no such problem with their Isthmian League match on Saturday played on a sunny afternoon, with blue skies, occasional light showers and even a rainbow at Sevenoaks Town, who have a 3G pitch.

In a cagey start neither side created too many chances with Mason Doughty having the first goal attempt for the Bears on 11 minutes but pulling his left foot shot wide of the post; and for the hosts Emmanuel Mensah struck a right foot shot from long distance high over Alfie Hadfield’s crossbar.

Heath continued to create the better chances with Matt Penfold trying his luck with a right foot shot from 30 yards that failed to trouble Sevenoaks stopper Daniel Colmer, Jake Lindsey went close with a low left foot shot across the face of goal but wide of Colmer’s right hand post and Sam Lemon was a hair’s breath from converting a Doughty right-wing cross at the far post.

But it was the home side who missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead a minute before the break when Jamie Buchanan was caught in possession some 30 yards from goal leaving the Oaks with two players Daniel Carr and Emmanuel Mensah against Hadfield.

It looked a certain goal but Penfold thought otherwise and while Mensah hesitated on the ball, Penfold intercepted his inside pass to Carr and cleared the danger. A lucky let-off for the Bears but some great defending by Penfold and the score remained 0-0 at the break.

With the temperature dropping for the start of the second half, there was little in the way of quality on the field to warm up the supporters with the home side having more possession but failing to trouble Hadfield who looked like keeping a second clean sheet in a row.

In the closing stages Doughty found space in the Oaks penalty area to get a right foot shot off but it was well saved by Colmer low to his left, and then into time-added and a good move down Heath’s right flank ended with the ball being played into Doughty, who skipped past a challenge and played a pass inside towards Penfold who was brought down by a clumsy Mensah challenge.

The match referee, just yards away, immediately pointed to the spot and Lemon picked up the ball, with a rainbow showing up behind the goal, he coolly slotted past Colmer to bring home the pot of gold for the Bears.

Boss Chris Simmon said afterwards: “It was a nightmare start for us – Tad Bromage broke down on the way so we had to shuffle the team around, plus we were still missing Louis Evans through injury, but we did welcome back Charlie Parmiter back after five months out injured.

"It was a very strange game, neither side played well and the score could have been 0-0 or 3-3 which would have probably been fair but for once we had a little bit of luck and managed to take full advantage and three very important points away from home.”

Next up is another Sussex derby when Lancing visit the BodyMould Stadium on Saturday.