Pompey youngster keen to help Bognor Regis Town - and himself

Highly-rated winger Bridgman, just 18, smashed home the winner in a 1-0 victory over Hornchurch at Nyewood Lane in the opening game of the new season on Saturday.

Now the fleet-footed starlet wants to continue his development with the Rocks under the tutelage of Blake and assistant boss Jamie Howell.

With three points on the board, Blake's men went to Cray Wanderers on Wednesday night and battled back for a 2-2 draw after being 2-0 down - and now go in hope of adding to their tally at Aveley this Saturday.

Alfie Bridgman celebrates his Rocks strike against Hornchurch | Picture: Trevor Staff

And if Bridgman can replicate his form against the Urchins on a regular basis, he will prove to be a great capture -- along with young keeper Toby Steward, also being borrowed from the Fratton Park outfit.

Bridgman said Blues boss Danny Cowley, who took the duo with the first team squad to play friendlies in Spain in the summer, wants him to evolve and mature over the season.

He added: "It's great for me to get this experience, it's massive. To come on loan here is one of the biggest experiences I can get in men's football. The gaffer at Pompey wants me to get out and get 35 games in my legs and so this is really good for me."

Bridgman, who was on loan at the Nye Camp for a spell last season, says he was delighted to grab the goal that downed Hornchurch, which came after 33 minutes. "It was nice to get a goal at start of the season in what was a tough game. We dug deep got the three points, which is what matters," he said.

Steward, only 17, is equally as satisfied to be at Bognor. He said: "It was really pleasing to get the win. It was a good game and to get the clean sheet was very pleasing. At such a young age, it's brilliant to come to Bognor. They love to play out and play football and I love to get on the ball so it's a good fit for me and great for my development.”