Pope and O’Mara keep Hastings United on track for Isthmian south east title

Here's Adam Carder's report on how the win came about...

It’s Saturday and the sun's out, albeit with a cold wind, perfect weather for a few pints of beer and to watch the Champions Elect Hastings United face Three Bridges at home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council refuses to see Tilekiln for new United stadium.

Ben Pope in action against Three Bridges / Picture: Scott White

Three Bridges kick off the first half, however its United who instantly press with Tom Chalmers driving a run towards the 18 yard box, the Bridges defender does his job and clears his lines for a throw in, the resulting throw in is taken and a neat cross into the box is fired like a bullet into the centre of goal by Pope - the celebrations start in the Cole Warren stand, barely five minutes have past and Hastings find themselves 1-0 up.

The Us keep the pressure going and as the clock hits 10 minutes James Hull is brought down in the box, Pope steps up, however the Three Bridges goal keeper is up for the challenge and parries the ball out for a corner. The resulting corner is defended well by Three Bridges and it remains 1-0.

Three Bridges try a long shot, however its scuffed and Louis Rogers comes out to claim the ball, then a long pass up finds Craig Stone. He is able to cross beautifully into an unmarked O’Mara who heads it neatly past the goal keeper putting Hastings United 2-0 up in the 20th minute.

Finn O'Mara after making it 2-0 / Picture: Scott White

Hastings continue pressing with chances from Dave Martin and Chalmers both going wide, in the final 10 minutes of the first half Three Bridges have three half chances with no real threats to Rogers in goal, the referee brings an end to the first half with the ‘U’s firmly in control. HT: Hastings United 2 – 0 Three Bridges

Hastings kick off for the second half with possession and pressure firmly with United. The Bridges keeper leaves his box to clear a cross only for it to fall to Hasler, whose chip over the goalkeeper is just centimetres wide. A few more chances for Hastings United sail either wide or over keep the pressure firmly in the Three Bridges half.

A rare chance for Bridges comes as they shoot from distance with Rogers able to comfortably bring the ball under control. The game remains with Hastings United and they comfortably see out the game after 3 minutes of extra time. FT Hastings United 2 – 0 Three Bridges

Man of the Match: Sam Hasler

Attendance: 1416

Hastings United

1. Louis Rogers 3. Ryan Worrall (Replaced By 10. Sam Adams 68′) 4. Finn O’Mara (Goal 20′) 5. Craig Stone 6. Tom Chalmers 8. Jack Dixon 9. Ben Pope (Goal 5′) 11. Sam Hasler (Cautioned 87′) 12. Marcus Goldsmith 17. James Hull (Replaced by 14. Kenny Pogue 59′) 19. Dave Martin (Replaced by 16. Kane Penn 75′). Subs: 10. Sam Adams 14. Kenny Pogue 15. Ismaila Diallo 16. Kane Penn 18. Louie Hoad

Three Bridges