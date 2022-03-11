Pope, Parish and Scott praised as Hastings United get stronger in attack

Pope took his tally for the season to 15 when he scored all the goals in Saturday’s 3-0 home beating of Corinthian that kept United clear at the top.

With eight games to go they lead closest rivals Ashford United by seven points – though Elphick is faithfully maintaining his ‘let’s take a game at a time’ mantra as they prepare for an awkward looking visit to third-placed Cray Valley PM tomorrow.

On Saturday it was all about Pope and Elphick was not surprised.

Ben Pope makes it 3-0 for Hastings v Corinthian / Picture: Scott White

“You know what you’ll get from Ben and he is having a fantastic season,” Elphick said.

“He was flying for me at Worthing a few years back and was trialling at Premier League and Championship clubs,” said Elphick. “But he snapped his fibula and tibia and was out a long timer recovering.

“That set him back but I recommended him to Chris Agutter after I came to Hastings, and he’s been brilliant for us. He’s like Wayne Rooney in a way – he’s built like an ox and is a real handful for defenders.”

And Pope seems to be striking up an immediate understanding with new man Danny Parish, even though the pair are just three games into their on-field partnership.

“I think they’ll complement each other really well for us,” Elphick said. “They’re chalk and cheese and it’s the sort of combination I think teams will find hard to face.”

The other attacker in United’s 4-3-3 formation, Knory Scott, also had an excellent game against Corinthian and impressed Elphick, who said it was a comfortable victory.

“The first 45 minutes was the best I’ve seen from us attacking-wise since I took over. We started fast and didn’t look back.”

A stiffer test can be expected at promotion hopefuls Cray Valley – but Elphick insisted their win at the Pilot Field in his first game as boss, when they scored a controversial late winner, would not be in his thoughts.

“It’s another game we want to win but we’ll have to be at our best,” he said.