Pope, Stone, Scott, Hasler - they're all nailing colours to Hastings United mast

Sam Hasler / Picture: Scott White

Having already tied skipper Jack Dixon to a new deal and recruited attacking duo Kai Brown and Gil Carvalho, boss Gary Elphick has now confirmed new deals for Ben Pope, Craig Stone, Sam Hasler and Knory Scott.

With more announcements expected in the next week or so it means the Us will have a very familiar look for fans when they begin their bid for step three honours following promotion from the Isthmian south east in April.

Knory Scott / Picture: Scott White

Here's the rundown on the awesome foursome who have now signed new deals...

Ben Pope, who once again topped the goalscoring chart for the club, remains for his 4th season at The Continental Pilot Field. He said: “It was an easy choice to stay at Hastings United. I am going into my fourth season with the club and I couldn’t be happier to represent everyone involved. I am looking forward to pushing on again and helping the club reach new heights.”

Elphick said: “Ben has been incredible since day one. A throwback for me as he is a player that will hustle and bustle but also knows where the net is. He deserves last season’s promotion so much and I look forward to watching him play a higher standard.”

CEO Billy Wood said: “Popey is a proper centre forward, a player who commands the ball, wins aerial battles and knows exactly where the goal is. Because of his aggressive no nonsense mentality leading that line you forget he is only in his mid-twenties! I am delighted he is staying and know how important he will be for us next season.”

Ben Pope / Picture: Scott White

Sam Hasler, who joined the club last season following spells at Folkestone Invicta and Ashford United, became a big hit with the Us supporters with his keen eye for goal and dead ball delivery.

Hasler said: “With the direction the club is heading on and off the pitch it was a no brainer to stay another year! Looking forward to meeting up with the boys again and season what we can achieve this season. Up The ‘U’s!”

Elphick said: “Really happy that Sam is extending his stay at the club., He is someone that at the start of my tenure was in and out of the team, but what really impressed me was that he became un-droppable towards the end because not only of his important goals and assists but what he was bringing off the ball with his tenacity.”

Craig Stone / Picture: Scott White

Wood said: “Has is a player who can turn a match, a player who not only will create and score goals but really showed he has the bit between his teeth and will give all for his teammates. Player’s with the cultured ability like he has sometimes get labelled luxury players, however Has really showed that he is more than that, especially when we had to roll up our sleeves. We are delighted to extend his deal and look forward to another exciting season.”

Craig Stone was named in the Isthmian South East Team of the Year after a phenomenal season alongside Finn O’Mara, another whose United contract is already in place.

Stone said: “It was never in question whether I was going to stay, it was about making sure I had a contract that ensured I was around for more success that the club is going to have! This is more than a football club to me, and the people within it make it impossible for me not to re-sign. Me and my family love the club and I will give my all once again next season.”

Elphick added: “It’s great that Craig has agreed to stay on. He’s been a rock on the pitch in recent seasons but also his attitude off the pitch is infectious. A serial winner and his record of five promotions within his career tells you everything you need to know.”

Wood said: “I love that Stoney will be with us again for another year. A player technically is a Rolls Royce but will happily do the dirty work needed as a centre half. The partnership with Finn is a major part of the foundation of our success and to secure that is vital.”

Bermudan International, Knory Scott will also stay with the Us for the 2022/23 season.

Scott said: "I’m extremely happy to be back playing for Hastings United this season. After a good end to the season last year I hope to increase my reputation as an impactful player. I can’t wait to feel the energy from the fan and my importantly I am excited to help the team win games of football this year. I’d like to thank Gary, Meeney, Brownie and Billy for giving me the opportunity to come back this year.”

Elphick said: I am delighted to extend Knory’s stay at the club. He was probably the most improved player last season and I felt he grew strong as the season went on. A great lad and he really pushed on, adapting and excelling in the shape we played last season when I was appointed.”