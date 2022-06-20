The Reds have been drawn alongside League One outfit Portsmouth and League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon in Group B of the Southern Section.

Kevin Betsy’s charges will be joined by one of eight invited Category One under-21 teams from the South of England, which has not yet been confirmed.

Invited clubs that could be drawn in Group B alongside Crawley include Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Crawley Town have discovered their Papa John’s Trophy group stage opponents for this season’s competition. Picture by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

As part of the EFL’s fixture release day on Thursday (June 23), the first round draw for the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy group stage will take place live on Sky Sports News from 11.30am.

The 2022-23 schedule for the Championship, League One and League Two will be released at 9am.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three Papa John’s Trophy group stage fixtures at home. Games are scheduled to take place in the weeks commencing August 29, September 19 and October 17, although there is some flexibility with those dates.