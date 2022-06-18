Beeney joins from Isthmian Premier rivals Bowers & Pitsea, where he was named 2021-22 Players’ Player of the Year.

He began his career at Chelsea academy. The Leeds-born keeper didn’t make a senior appearance for the Blues but was named on the bench against Liverpool in 2015.

The son of former Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United goalkeeper Mark Beeney, the six-foot-five stopper joined Newport County on a one-month loan in January 2016 and Crawley Town on a six-month loan in June 2016.

In 2018, he was loaned out to League of Ireland outfit Sligo Rovers before making his move permanen.

Beeney appeared 22 times for the Bit O’Red before joining then-National League club Hartlepool United in 2019.

He signed for Cheshunt in 2020 before landing at Bowers & Pitsea a year later.

The move for Beeney comes after popular stopper Sam Howes announced his departure from the Hornets yesterday (Friday, June 18).

Horsham FC have announced the signing of former Chelsea, Crawley Town and Hartlepool United goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney. Picture by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Speaking to the club website, Beeney said: “When I came down and spoke to Dom (Di Paola, Horsham manager), everything about the club ticked all the right boxes, he completely sold it to me.

“The way he tries to play with his teams is what I want to be involved in. I don’t want to be kicking 60 to 70 footballs every week like I was. I just want to enjoy football again and this is the place to do that.

"Dealing with crosses is one of my key strengths because of my size, but also my communication and all-round shot-stopping ability too.”

An ex-England under-19 international, Beeney has played alongside the likes of Calum Chambers, Matt Targett and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Beeney added: “It’s every kid’s dream to be in a professional environment like that but there comes a time when you know you need to come out of that environment and start to forge your own career moving forwards.

“It’s strange because at the time they weren’t household names and now they’re Premier League players.