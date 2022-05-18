Pompey XI heading for Bognor Regis Town in July

The Fratton Park outfit are sending a side to face the Rocks in what has become an annual encounter. The game is on Wednesday, July 20 (7.45pm kick-off).

Blake, who is busy with assistant manager Jamie Howells assembling his squad ahead of the new Isthmian premier division campaign, said: "It's great news and we know Pompey will attract a good gate and be decent opposition for us. We have a great relationship with Pompey and we are grateful to the club for agreeing to play us.”

Bognor will welcome Pompey to the Nye Camp on July 20 / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Meanwhile, Rocks have reminded supporters that season tickets for the new season are now available.

General manager Simon Cook said: "We were incredibly grateful to the 21 supporters who purchased their 10-year season tickets, and their season tickets for the new season will be delivered to the club in the next few weeks. They can be collected from me at Nyewood Lane before the season starts or we can of course post them.

"Season tickets for the new season are now able to be ordered on line at https://therocks.ktckts.com -- for supporters who wish to buy them in person, they can now be purchased from Mia Woods in Seasons using cash, cheque or credit card. They will also be available for purchase at the home pre-season friendly matches. If coming to Seasons to purchase your season ticket, please call Mia on 07581 048651 to check when she will be at the ground.

"Supporters who have reserved seats in the grandstand will retain these seats on renewal of their season tickets, unless they wish to change location.

"And any Bognor youth players who wish to reserve their free season ticket should apply as last season through their relevant team manager and Carol Taylor."