'Potentially the most random transfer of all time' - Crawley Town star joins Argentinian side, according to reports

Armando Junior Quitirna has joined Talleres from Crawley Town – according to reports.

Argentine outfit Club Atlético Talleres reportedly made a ‘surprise bid’ for Reds striker Junior Quitirna, according to Football Insider’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke last week.

The 24-year-old signed an initial two-year deal at Crawley after joining from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in July 2024.

Transfer market specialist Germán García Grova posted on X the deal was confirmed.

The Bissau-Guinean, who previously played for Charlton Athletic and Waterford Town in the Republic of Ireland, has scored five goals in 16 League One appearances for the Reds this season.

Talleres’ transfer deadline was 11pm on Friday night and Crawley have yet to confirm the deal has gone through.

@AlbertHltn posted on X: “Potentially the most random transfer of all time. Armando Junior Quitirna has joined Talleres from League One side Crawley. Unreal.”