Storm Eunice: Precautionary pitch inspection to be held ahead of Salford City v Crawley Town

Match officials will assess the playing surface at 9am on Saturday morning following the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

Updates will be posted to the Reds’ website and social media channels.

Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc across the country, with winds of up to 90mph buffeting the UK and the Met Office issuing an unprecedented red weather warning.

A precautionary pitch inspection will take place at Peninsula Stadium ahead of Saturday's League Two clash between Salford City and Crawley Town. Picture by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The destructive weather has already caused damage and disruption to one football club in Sussex, and numerous games across the county have been postponed.