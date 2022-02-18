Storm Eunice: Football club lose main stand roof

The roof of the main stand at SCFL premier division side Pagham FC has been ripped off.

The roof has blown over the back of the ground on to a van parked in an adjoining street. The scene was photographed by Carl Eldridge, who said it was devastating for the club. Here is the story.

Emergency services were called to Nyetimber Lane at 11.30am to reports of the roof blowing into the road. Officers attended to help make the area safe while the blockage was cleared.

Pagham FC committee members and other helpers are at the ground this afternoon clearing up what they can and assessing the extent of the damage. They were due to play a league match at home to AFC Varndeanians tomorrow (Saturday) but that has understandably been called off.

Club vice-chair Kelly Heatley told us: "There's lots of damage and the game is off tomorrow. The roof landed on two parked cars outside the ground.

"We managed to clear the road. But any help from volunteers tomorrow (Saturday) morning to help clear the stand and debris would be highly appreciated."

Elsewhere, Saturday's local sporting programme is starting to show signs of being hit, even if the worst of the weather should have passed by then.

Major damage at Nyetimber Lane / Picture: Pagham FC

Horsham FC revealed on Friday afternoon their Isthmian premier visit to Potters Bar was off. They tweeted: "Tomorrow’s trip to @pbtfc has been postponed due to safety concerns. A rearranged date will be announced soon."

We'll update this page with other news of fixtures off and any other effect that Storm Eunice has on the sporting community. Other updates will appear here. Tweet us at @SportSussex if you have information you'd like us to share.

* Brighton & Hove Albion FC called off their Premier League 2 game v Leeds: They tweeted: "Today’s #PL2 match against #LUFC at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre has been postponed due to the red weather warning." Read the full story here.

* Broadwater Cricket Club twieeted: Tonight's junior and senior nets have been cancelled. Bohunt School is understandably shut. Mr Secretary is hoping to be able to add an extra date and will discuss with Bohunt in the coming weeks #StormEunice #Broadwater"

Damage at Nyetimber Lane / Picture: Pagham FC

* Loxwood FC tweeted: "Be careful out there everyone it's been an interesting morning at The Nest, trees falling, branches and chairs flying and dugouts taking off, thanks to everyone that helped this morning stopping away dug out going on its travels."

* Lingfield FC have moved their Southern Combination match against Alfold to Horsham FC's artificial pitch as a precaution.

* The University of Sussex tweeted: "Both the Sport Centre and Falmer Sports Complex will be closed today (Friday). We hope to see everyone tomorrow as normal."

* Crawley Council tweeted: "Update for Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th February 2022 Following inspection this morning, all games due to be played will not go ahead as the grounds are too wet."