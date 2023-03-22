Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
5 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
36 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Pride is the word as Lewes boss and scorer reflect on Manchester United FA Cup tie

Proud of the team – and proud of the whole club. That’s how Lewes FC Women manager Scott Booth is feeling after The Dripping Pan’s biggest crowd saw his players push mighty Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup.

By Jordan Grainger
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT

Lewes suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Women’s Super League side in front of 2,801 spectators on Sunday afternoon in a game streamed live on BBC iplayer and the FA website.

The Rooks certainly made an impact, trying to take the game to the WSL title challengers and scoring a superb goal byEmily Kraft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

52 fabulous pictures by James Boyes from Lewes Women v Man Utd Women.

Most Popular
Lewes Women had a day to savour against Manchester United Women | Picture: James Boyes
Lewes Women had a day to savour against Manchester United Women | Picture: James Boyes
Lewes Women had a day to savour against Manchester United Women | Picture: James Boyes

Booth told us: “I’m feeling proud of the whole club, really the players, the staff and the backroom team that put on the event here together because it has been put together really well. I think the fans have really enjoyed it. It just allowed us to showcase wha t Lewes is all about.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Man Utd manager Marc Skinner had plenty to say about his admiration for Lewes.

“I don’t think we performed as well as we can do but a lot of credit needs to go to the fans, to Lewes,” Skinner said.

"They brought the game to us, they were fully at the races with physicality and they made it difficult for us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewes did get on the scoresheet through an unbelievable Kraft strike not long after falling 2-0 behind. Goalscorer Kraft described how good it felt to get on the scoresheet despite the result.

“It’s a nice feeling, especially to score against her [Man U keeper Mary Earps] but all in all it’s a goal and if I can help my team then I’ll take that.” she explained.

“I feel like in every game you just need a bit of magic, just a bit of luck. Managing to get it to 2-1 shows nothing is impossible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overall, it was a great day for Lewes’ fans, players and staff. And most importantly it was a step closer to achieving equality in football for women's teams.

United boss Skinner told how inspiring the Lewes story was to him. “I’m a big believer in action. We need to keep championing that and make sure that as people and as players we give back to the game in order to help it grow as a platform,” he said.

“I’ve listened to the Lewes story beforehand, a couple of the directors came up and had a conversation with me and it’s good what they are trying to build… Women’s football is going on a revolution and so it won’t be long til we get our equity and equality – but we still have a long way to go of course.”

PrideManchester UnitedWomen's Super League