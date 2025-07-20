'Promising new era' - Crawley Town make statement after chairman's departure

Crawley Town have thanked Preston Johnson for his service after he stood down as chairman and CEO of the club.

Johnson announced he was leaving the club on social media on Saturday. In the statement he said: “I love this club and everyone who makes it what it is, so I wanted you to hear the news directly from me: I am stepping away from my role as chairman and CEO of Crawley Town Football Club.

“WAGMI United is in the process of transitioning to new lead investors who will guide the club forward - and they have different vision for its future. (You will hear more from the new leadership team in the near future).

“As a result, this summer’s player recruitment has gone in a different direction than the data-driven approach that has powered our success over the past few years.

“I do not believe this shift represents the best path forward for the club , which is why I have made the difficult decision to step back and make space for the new leadership to pursue their vision with my involvement.” You can read Preston Johnson’s full statement here.

In response to Johnson’s departure, the club released this statement: “Crawley Town Football Club thanks Preston Johnson for his service as Chairman and CEO. We are grateful for his innovation, leadership, and commitment over the past few years.

“Recruitment at Crawley Town is, and will remain, a balanced process, one that draws on data, experience, and instinct. While we acknowledge Preston’s recent statement, we believe that multiple perspectives contribute to a successful footballing strategy. Data will continue to play a key role in our decision making, alongside other critical considerations.

“We are excited by the calibre of players who have joined us in recent weeks, many of whom have already made a strong impression during pre-season.

Crawley Town Football Club. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“The Crawley Town community can look forward to the start of a promising new era. An official update regarding ownership and personnel will be shared at the earliest opportunity.”

Johnson’s departure comes just weeks after vice-chairman Ben Levin left the club.

An ownership statement on the club’s website says the directors of the club are Daniel Khalili, Ryan Gilbert and Maxwell Strowman.