Dominic Di Paola hopes Horsham FC can rediscover their goalscoring touch after their narrow home victory over Hendon.

Jack Strange’s fourth minute goal proved the difference between the two sides as the Hornets ran out 1-0 winners – for the third game in a row – in front of a bumper crowd.

The margin of victory could have been greater, but Horsham’s lack of killer instinct in front of goal gave fourth-from-bottom Hendon – who have not won away all season – belief they could snatch something from the game.

The third-placed Hornets are now four points off new Isthmian Premier leaders Dartford. The Darts leapfrogged Billericay Town into first when they won 2-0 at second-from-bottom Bognor Regis Town, and Ricay suffered a surprise 3-1 home defeat to mid-table Wingate & Finchley.

Di Paola said: “Every now and again over the course of a season you have a little spell where everything becomes a lot harder - and it seems for us it’s become a bit harder for our forward players to score goals.

“We’ve got six more games, so sooner or later it will click because we’re creating good chances and getting in good areas. It just makes games quite a bit harder when you don’t kill it off.

“Both Sham [Fenelon] and Dicko [Chris Dickson] should have scored in the second half, and it would have made it a lot easier.

“But it is what it is - it’s a win. I was frustrated on the day because it was a stressful game that didn’t need to be stressful.

“But in the cold light of day, you come away from it and it’s a win, and that’s all that really matters.

“Hopefully, sooner rather than later, we’re going to click and start firing. It’ll allow us to get the results we deserve – recently we’ve been left scratching our heads thinking how we’ve not scored more than one.

“That’s the challenge for us. We need to finish some of those chances and make the games a bit easier.”

Di Paola’s men registered a third clean sheet in a row on Saturday. Horsham boast the division’s joint-best defensive record, alongside Billericay, having conceded just 37 goals in 36 league games.

Di Paola added: “After the Wingate game, I had a bit of a moan at the defence because I thought we got a bit sloppy, and they’ve taken it on board.

“Defensively we’ve been excellent. Apart from Dulwich away, even when we’ve lost, it’s not been down to poor defending.

“We had a scratchy four or five first games at the start of the season, but when we got our act together we’ve been great defensively.

“We’ve got a good defensive record in the league. We’ve had something like 23 clean sheets, so that’s great. It’s almost one in two.”

The Hornets travel to 15th-placed Cheshunt this Saturday. The Ambers have won their last two Isthmian Premier games, beating both Folkestone Invicta and Dulwich Hamlet 1-0, and picked up an impressive 3-0 home win over high-flying Dartford in February.

Ahead of Horsham’s trip to Hertfordshire, Di Paola revealed two key players were back in contention after injury – with one being likened to a ‘deadline day signing’.

He said: “Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] is close to being back, [Jack] Brivio is back which is great. They’re big players for us.

“Brivs is going to be like our deadline day signing. For someone as good as Brivs to come back into the squad will be great.

“Cookie is one of our best players. He’ll hopefully give us a bit of impetus because we’ve missed him the past few games.

“Joel [Daly] had a bit of a niggle which he picked up against Brighton, Hammo [James Hammond] has an issue with his groin but we’re hoping it’s just a short-term thing.

“Jake Elliott is back fit, so we should have the full 16 fit for Saturday.”