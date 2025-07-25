Reading sign former Crawley Town midfielder after contract expires at Reds

Liam Fraser in action for Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Liam Fraser has signed for Reading following his contract expiration at Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old Canadian international moved to the Boradfield Stadium in the January 2025 transfer window and quickly became a fans favourite with impressive performances.

But Reds failed to negotiate a new contract with Fraser and he has now signed for the Royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading boss Noel Hunt said: "Liam brings a lot of quality and maturity to our group. He’s played internationally, he’s experienced different styles of football in MLS and Europe, and he’s shown real professionalism during a tough spell at Crawley. “He’s calm in possession, sees the game clearly, and has great energy levels. We’re really happy to welcome him to Reading."