Reading sign former Crawley Town midfielder after contract expires at Reds

Published 25th Jul 2025
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Liam Fraser in action for Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
Liam Fraser has signed for Reading following his contract expiration at Crawley Town.

The 26-year-old Canadian international moved to the Boradfield Stadium in the January 2025 transfer window and quickly became a fans favourite with impressive performances.

But Reds failed to negotiate a new contract with Fraser and he has now signed for the Royals.

Reading boss Noel Hunt said: "Liam brings a lot of quality and maturity to our group. He’s played internationally, he’s experienced different styles of football in MLS and Europe, and he’s shown real professionalism during a tough spell at Crawley. “He’s calm in possession, sees the game clearly, and has great energy levels. We’re really happy to welcome him to Reading."

