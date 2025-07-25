Reading sign former Crawley Town midfielder after contract expires at Reds
The 26-year-old Canadian international moved to the Boradfield Stadium in the January 2025 transfer window and quickly became a fans favourite with impressive performances.
But Reds failed to negotiate a new contract with Fraser and he has now signed for the Royals.
Reading boss Noel Hunt said: "Liam brings a lot of quality and maturity to our group. He’s played internationally, he’s experienced different styles of football in MLS and Europe, and he’s shown real professionalism during a tough spell at Crawley. “He’s calm in possession, sees the game clearly, and has great energy levels. We’re really happy to welcome him to Reading."