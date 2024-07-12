Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham FC have announced the signing of versatile midfielder Joel Daly from Sussex and Isthmian Premier rivals Whitehawk.

Becoming the fifth new signing of the summer, the 24-year-old makes the move up from the coast looking forward to joining the 'exciting project' at the club.

He said: "Last year, after playing Horsham a couple times, I thought you were one of the best teams in the league, gave us two of our toughest games and somehow we came away with six points, but I'm really excited to be part of the project and I'm looking forward to the season ahead."

"There was a lot of uncertainty around Whitehawk in the summer because we had a change of management, but Dom [Di Paola, Horsham boss] messaged me while that was all going on, and as soon as he messaged I thought it would be a great opportunity to come.

Horsham FC have announced the signing of versatile midfielder Joel Daly from Sussex and Isthmian Premier rivals Whitehawk. Pictures courtesy of Horsham FC

"It was still an interesting project with the new management, and it'll be something different for the boys who have stayed there, but that uncertainty is always a bit unnerving.

"When Dom got in contact, I knew it was already a project that was in place with pretty much the same squad as last year bar a few.

"And that's what really tempted me, because it's looking like it's going to be a very exciting one this season."

After starting his football career at Haywards Heath Town, Daly moved to America on a football scholarship, where he spent four years before graduating and moving back to the UK in 2022.

Upon his return, he joined up with his former manager, Shaun Saunders, at Whitehawk where he earned promotion from Isthmian South East in his first year, and recorded seven goals in 89 appearances across a two-year spell before his departure.

On Tuesday night, Daly returned to the club where it all began, coming on as a triallist in the second half, in the Hornets 5-1 victory.

Though he played at right back during the match, that's not the only position he can play.

He said: "I prefer to play anywhere in midfield but I've played in the wide areas going forward and I've also played at full-back so I'm quite a versatile player, which was why Dom was keen to get me in because he does like players who can play in a few different positions.

"I'm someone who works really hard, gives their all every game, and loves putting in tackles and headers. I think supporters will really notice my athleticism, work-rate and tenacity."

The midfielder is not the only talented footballer in his family as twin brother James currently plays for League Two Harrogate Town, and Joel admitted his brother is a huge inspiration for him.

He said: "Growing up, we were always playing in the same teams, so to see where he's come from to where he is now, he's been a massive inspiration.

"I'm just trying to play at the highest level of football I can as well and hopefully one day we'll share the pitch again at some stage.

"Horsham have had a good few years in the FA Cup recently so we could come across each other this season, who knows.

"I've watched my brother's teams quite a few times and obviously the coaching involved and being in a full-time environment pays dividends, but I don't think there's a massive drop off from the level above.

"So it depends on how well you do and who you get spotted by, and that's what happened when my brother caught the eyes of Crystal Palace and he's progressed his career from there."

Joining a team that's come off the back of its most successful season ever, Daly admitted he was relishing the challenge of breaking into the team.

He said: "It's easy when you're in a small squad and expecting to start every game, but it's good to have competition for places. It brings out the competitive side of you.

"With everyone trying to break into the team, you're just going to work your hardest and play your best at every opportunity, so it's a nice challenge."

Speaking of his aims for the season, he said: "As a collective, it will always be to finish top of the table. With what happened last season, the aim this year will definitely be promotion, and the squad is good enough to be right up there, especially with the additions and keeping the bulk of last year's squad.

"I know we've got a great team here, so personally for me it's just about breaking into the squad, contributing a few goals and assists here and there, but mainly playing as much football as I can.

"I'm looking forward to playing for such a great club. We have a great set up and fanbase and I'm excited to play in front of them and hopefully you'll take to me like you have with the boys that are already here."

Excited to officially confirm his newest signing, Di Paola said: "I'm really pleased. He's someone we've always liked but he's been a bit unobtainable whenever he's played for Shaun Saunders.

"He's a flexible player, good technician, and one of my typical signings in that he can play in a number of different positions.

"In Tuesday's friendly he looked really good. He played at right back, and he'll be playing in a number of different positions in pre-season, but he's got a lot of good attributes.

"He is another one who is really comfortable on the ball, with a good work ethic and determination to do well, so I think he'll fit in great.

"As long as I've been here, I like to have players who can play in two or three different positions because in non-league you'll always have situations where you have to play out of position.

"So, playing someone who can play pretty much in any of the outfield positions except centre-half, centre-forward and holding midfield, is massive for us as we always need that flexibility."