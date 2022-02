The midfielder was trying to charge down a Hartlepool clearance when he took the full power of the ball in the face. ​You can see a full recap of the game here.

Players from both sides immediately called for medical help as the 24 year old laid on the floor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 11 minutes, the paramedics and physios helped stretcher him off.

Crawley Town manager John Yems and the club confirmed James Tilley walked out of the stadium ok and Tilley tweeted: "All good, thanks everyone for the messages."

See our picture gallery from Crawley Town v Hartlepool United here.