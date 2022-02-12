John Yems’ side were beaten 1-0 by Hartlepool United thanks to a 40th minute Omar Bogle strike.

The game was full of incident including a long delay when James Tilley was hit in the face by the ball at full power from a Pools’ clearance. He had to be stretchered off but John Yems confirmed Tilley was ok after the after the game.

Photographers Cory Pickford and Jmies Evans (from UK Sports Images Ltd) were at the game and here is a selection of their photos. Can you sport yourself in the crowd?

You can read a full recap of the game here.

Do you agree with Cameron Winstanley’s player ratings? Have a look at them here,

And if you want to read John Yems’ reaction, click here.

1. Reds fans watch on. Crawley Town v Hartlepool United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-221202-205549004 Photo Sales

2. Reds fans watch on. Crawley Town v Hartlepool United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-221202-205611004 Photo Sales

3. A Reds fan applauds. Crawley Town v Hartlepool United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-221202-205643004 Photo Sales

4. All smiles. Crawley Town v Hartlepool United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-221202-205710004 Photo Sales