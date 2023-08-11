Bognor-based Burgess, 20, has penned a deal ahead of tomorrow's (Saturday) opening Isthmian premier division clash at Chatham Town and goes straight into contention for a role in the encounter.

Burgess, who cheered on the Rocks from the terraces as a kid, has been with the Cherries for four years following a year in the Brighton & Hove Albion youth set-up.

Ex Brighton and Bournemouth midfielder Matt Burgess has joined the Rocks | Picture: BRTFC

He was released in the summer from the Vitality Stadium and it is believed that former Bognor player Tommy Elphick, a coach at the Premier League side, highly recommended the schemer.

Blake is delighted to bring in the talented playmaker. He said: "Matt is a really good addition for us and offers us some real quality in the middle of the park. In training he looks the real deal and we believe he can shine at our level and who knows what he can achieve of he continues to develop with us.

"He's a local lad and I know this can be an important factor for fans as in the past it has been challenging to recruit players from the area. But we now have a number of players who have come through the ranks here who are local.