Relegated Lancing lose Sussex derby as Eastbourne Town make them pay

Ollie Davies and James Ding struck twice in the second half to give Eastbourne Town victory at the home of relegated Sussex rivals Lancing.

After the previous Saturday’s 9-1 drubbing at Herne Bay saw their relegation confirmed, Lancing had only pride to play for. But hopes were high Billy Wood’s beleaguered team could at least end their losing run against mid-table opponents.

Instead the Culver Road club fell to a 14th successive loss and slipped to the bottom of the table after Steyning Town’s victory at Ashford. The two sides meet on Easter Monday with Wood still awaiting his first points as manager.

Lancing started brightly but faded and allowed Jude Macdonald’s men to take control and cruise to a comfortable victory.

Lancing in action earlier in the campaign - picture by Stephen Goodger

Archie McGonigle had an early effort tipped over the top by Chris Winterton while the recalled Fraser Trigwell saved from Davies at the other end.

Ryan Moir’s teasing cross-shot flashed across goal before Town almost took the lead when an errant backheader needed to be tipped behind by the diving Trigwell.

Ding fired wide having been picked out by Nathan Hover and Leon Greig went close on the turn shortly before half-time.

But the visitors got their goal in the opening seconds after the restart. It was a strike made down the right hand side as Hover found Greig and his shot deflected into the path of Davies to stab home.

Eastbourne Town boss Jude Macdonald - picture by Josh Claxton

Eugene Asike hacked a Ding effort to safety off the line before McGonigle again tried his luck from distance but was once more off target. Lancing were restricted to long-range efforts outside the box and never truly tested the reflexes of Winterton between the posts.

Ding slotted in for 2-0 just past the hour mark after a James Waters cross fell kindly to him.

Substitute Marcin Ruda struck a post and Callum Erskine, also a sub, had Lancing’s best opening after that with a half volley. But it was once again a similar story as Lancers huffed and puffed but were unable to find a way through.

Before Monday’s home clash with Steyning, Lancing go to AFC Croydon on Saturday.