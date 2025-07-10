Results please Chichester City bosses as Moneyfields and Horsham are beaten – but progression is more important

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:46 BST
Never mind the wins – it’s all about the process and progression for Chichester City.

So says coach Darin Killpartrick as the Oaklands Park squad make a pleasing but steady start to their build-up towards their second campaign in the Isthmian premier division.

They’ve won two out of two so far – lifting the Graeme Gee Memorial Cup after a 2-0 win at Moneyfields on Saturday, then notching a 2-1 victory away to last season’s Isthmian premier champions Horsham on Tuesday night.

Inevitably, you won’t find Killpartrick getting excited about those results.

Chi City and Moneyfields line up for the Graeme Gee Memorial Cup - picture by Neil Holmes

"It’s about the six Ps for me at this stage – process, process, process and progression, progression, progession.

"The players have been responsive so far but we are very mindful not to overwork them, It’s early days.

"We finished the match at Horsham with the players wanting to do more running and we had to say ‘No’.

"At this stage results are one thing but the process we’re going through is more important.

Chi City in action at Horsham - picture by Neil Holmes

"There are some things we’re doing brilliantly and of course some things to work on.”

Killpartrick said the few new faces in the ranks had done well.

But it’s another close season where City are making minimal changes to the squad, having retained most of the line-up who finished sixth in the club’s first season at step three.

They’re giving game time to striker Billy Vigar, a former Arsenal youngster, as they look to cope without injured top scorer Jimmy Wild, while new centre-half Jack Farrier has settled in well.

At Moneyfields, where it was all about paying tribute to Graeme Gee, who served both clubs with distinction, Chi won 2-0 thanks to goals by Emmett Dunn and Olly Munt.

At Horsham, Lewis Rustell and Vigar netted.

This Saturday brings Chi’s first home friendly, versus Havant & Waterlooville.

Killpartrick said: “We’d love to see a big crowd in for our first home game. We’ll be out to put on an entertaining game.”

