'Ridiculous' refereeing decisions rule Lewes FC boss

The match had big implications in the race for the play-offs but Rooks defender Kenneth Yao was sent off after two bookings while penalties were awarded to both sides.

Russell believes Yao’s first booking was not worthy of a card, and Cheshunt defender Adam Crowther should have been sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Joe Taylor equalises for Lewes at Cheshunt / Picture: James Boyes

Russell believes going down to ten men prevented the Rooks from taking all three points.

He said: “If its 11 v 11 we win that game, we go on and win the game 3-1 or 4-1. It was like them [Cheshunt] hanging on rather than looking to get back into the game, we were peppering them.

“It’s a shocking decision. Their forward kicked the bottom of Ken’s foot and they both go down injured, and he booked Ken, gave them the foul and sent off Ken. It’s a ridiculous decision.”

Russell spoke about the referee’s decision to not send off Crowther for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

He said the new double jeopardy rule – where a player fouling a goalbound striker does not get sent off if he makes a genuine attempt for the ball – should not have applied as the defender was not trying to win the ball.

“Deshane Dalling runs through on goal, their centre half comes behind him and pulls him down from the shirt downwards, just drags him down. If you pull someone down with your hands, how are you making an attempt to play the ball? If you make no attempt to win the ball, you can be sent off.”

Russell said he had been concerned by the standard of refereeing throughout the season and it could cost his side their play-off ambitions heading into the final three games.

“This season has scared the life out of me. I understand refereeing is hard, I’m not here to batter refs. But when you get the really blatant and obvious decisions wrong it’s just silliness.

“All season there’s been the craziest decisions that I’ve ever seen so it is scary unfortunately and because we’re in tight games it affects it.”