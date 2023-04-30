Scott Lindsey paid tribute to Crawley Town’s supporters in the wake of the Reds’ survival-clinching goalless draw with Walsall.

A bumper Broadfield Stadium crowd of 4,189 roared the Reds to the point they needed to secure their place in League Two for next season.

The full-time whistle sparked joyful celebrations among Crawley supporters, and Lindsey was delighted he could deliver that moment for the fans and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve always said we’re not going to celebrate just staying up. Staying in the Football League is an achievement but you’ve not won anything.

Scott Lindsey paid tribute to Crawley Town’s supporters in the wake of the Reds’ survival-clinching goalless draw with Walsall. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I’ve always said I want to celebrate when we win something. That’s more important to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the football club and the fans deserve to be in the Football League.

“They [the fans] were ridiculous! They never stopped [singing]. They’ve been brilliant since I’ve come in, home and away.

“They were unbelievable, and I’m really pleased for them because they’ve been brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey also made an intriguing comparison between the respective fanbases of Crawley and his former club Swindon Town – who the Reds visit in their final game of the season next Monday.

He added: “The fans have been great, the owners have been fantastic. Certainly with myself, they’ve been brilliant throughout.

“They’ve been really supportive. They really care. And the fans have been great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a hard time at my last job [Swindon]. The fans didn’t buy into me for whatever reason, but these lot certainly have – and I’ve bought into them as well.”