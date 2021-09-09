Ringmer AFC beat Holland in football's international week

Ben Earle strikes for Ringmer AFC v Holland Sports

Ringmer AFC 5 – 3 Holland Sports

Ringmer went two points clear at the top of the Mid Sussex Premier thanks to clinical finishing and a commanding midfield performance from the mercurial Marcin Ruda.

Having won their opening three fixtures narrowly by dominating possession but being wasteful in front of goal, four clinical first half finishes blew away a spirited Holland Sports who rallied in the second half to make a real contest of the final moments.

With centre forward Sam Strutt occupying both of the Sports’ centre halves, Ringmer’s attacking midfielders were able to find space in central areas to great effect. First Ben Earle found MoM Ruda’s run from deep, Ruda finishing in a composed manner inside 20 minutes. Ruda then turned provider for Earle who drilled a low shot home to double the advantage four minutes later.

Earle’s pressing forced the away side into a misplaced pass which captain Glenn Hunt latched onto. Hunt curling the ball into the far-right corner for 3-0 after half an hour. Ruda again turned provider, this time for Tom Stevenson who had a tap in to make it four. Ringmer’s focus seemingly dropped for the final ten minutes of the half and Holland Sports’ Joe Hill finished emphatically in the final move of the first period.

The second half saw Ringmer seek to extend their advantage and Sam Sowter duly obliged. Sowter was fed by Ruda and slotted home confidently. Holland Sports responded admirably and were rewarded for an exemplary attitude, even after being reduced to 10 men. Two late goals, a penalty and spectacular lobbed effort reduced Ringmer’s advantage and made for a tense finale.

Ringmer: Whiting. J, Conrath, Ashwood, Duke (Whiting. T 65), Doyle, Hunt (Le Cras 32), Bines (Sowter 60), Ruda, Earle, Stevenson (Gardner 70), Strutt.

Goals: Ruda, Earle, Hunt, Stevenson, Sowter. Assists: Earle (x2), Ruda (x3).

ARDINGLY 0-3 RINGMER AFC 2s

The 2nd team got their Mid Sussex Division 2 (South) season off to a winning start despite not being at their fluent best. Having struggled to find their rhythm in 4132 shape, a mid-half switch to 433 paid dividends, with Tyler Watson slotting home penalty given for handball. Ringmer settled and right on halftime whistle, full back Michael Parris popped up in the box to put them 2-0 up at the break. The expected fightback from Ardingly came in 2nd half and important saves from young keeper and MOM, Dylan Hughes, kept Ringmer clean sheet intact. Parris was denied a 2nd when his goal bound shot into an empty net clipped off striker Charles Porter who was flagged offside. With ten minutes left, Watson bagged his 2nd of the game working his way into the box and coolly finishing past the keeper from tight angle. With the points secured, the side were able to give senior competitive debut to U17 full back, Joe Sinclair who had impressed during pre-season.

RINGMER AFC 3s – 4-5 - ANSTY SPORTS & SOCIAL CLUB

An exciting start to the league season as Ringmer took an early two goal lead through Adam Burton and Aiden West, although slightly against the run of play. An experienced Ansty came at Ringmer throughout the half and scored 3 quick goals in the ten minutes before the break to go in at half time on top. Ringmer started the second strongly and were unfortunate to concede another two whilst chasing the game as Ansty looked to of wrapped the tie up with the score 5-2. Ringmer did not give up and fought themselves back into the game with 2 goals from Dave McNeill late in the half and were unlucky not to have picked up a point, which was probably deserved on the balance of play.

RINGMER AFC 4s – 3-0 – NEWICK 2s

The weather was good the football was even better as Ringmer 4’s got off to a winning start against Newick 2’s. 3-0 with goals from Kane Hockley, Chris Callow and Ewan Gallini. Ringmer withstood early pressure from their visitors who should have opened the scoring. However it was Ringmer that opened their Division 5 South account with Kane Hockley driving run down the left and a crisp finish, On the half hour veteran striker Chris Callow made it two. Ringmer controlled the 2nd half finishing the scoring in the 80th minute with Ewan Gallini beating defenders and coolly finishing for the home side to seal the win.